Weather Update: Heavy downpours, flooding for parts of the Western Cape

Heavy downpours and possible flooding is expected for the southern areas of the Western Cape on Friday.

Warnings

Significant rain leading to flash flooding and localised urban flooding is expected in parts of the Cape Metropole, the Overberg, southern part of the Cape Winelands District and coastal areas of the Eden District of the Western Cape.

Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected for the eastern parts of the Northern Cape, western parts of Free State, southwestern parts of the North West and the northwestern interior of the Eastern Cape.

Rain

Widespread scattered showers and thundershowers are expected in the south west and south coast of the Western Cape, along with some heavy downpours leading to localised and flash flooding.

Widespread isolated showers and thundershowers are expected along the coast west of the Gamtoos Valley in the western half of the Eastern Cape.

Isolated showers and thundershowers are expected in the western and southern parts of the Northern Cape.

Temperatures

Minimum temperatures will be cool to cold across most of the country, with very cold conditions expected for the Free State and some surrounding areas.

The coldest place will be Standerton in Mpumalanga, dropping to a below-freezing -2°C.

Maximum temperatures are expected to be cool to warm across most parts of the country, with cool to cold conditions expected for the Western Cape

The warmest place will be Port St Johns in the Eastern Cape, reaching a high of 29°C.

Click here to see the specific forecast for your city over the next few days

Both Pretoria and Bloemfontein are expected to reach a high of 23°C, while Johannesburg is expected to reach a maximum of 21°C.

Along the coast, Cape Town will reach 17°C, Port Elizabeth is expected to reach 21°C and Durban is expecting a maximum of 26°C.

