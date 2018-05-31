 

Weather Update: Heavy downpours for the Western Cape

2018-05-31
Cold and wet weather is expected for most parts of the Western Cape as yet another cold front passes over the country on Friday.

Warnings

Gale to strong gale force northwesterly winds of 65-80km/h are expected from Cape Agulhas in the morning spreading to Cannon Rocks by the afternoon.

High seas with wave heights between 6-7m are expected between Cape Agulhas and Port Alfred, moderating in the evening.

Localised flooding is expected over the Cape metropole, Overberg and the Western Cape Winelands in the morning.

Rain

Widespread showers are predicted for most parts of the Western Cape as heavy rain and thundershowers are expected over the Cape metropole and the Cape Winelands.

A 60% chance of rain is predicted for the central and coastal parts of the Western Cape.

Scattered showers are predicted across the southwestern parts of the Northern Cape, the eastern parts of the Western Cape and the southwestern parts of the Eastern Cape.

WATCH: Heavy snowfall in Lesotho ahead of winter festivals + flurries in Eastern Cape

The rest of the country remains dry.

Temperatures

Minimum temperatures are expected to be cold, with very cold conditions over the central parts of the country including the Free State and the Northern Cape.

The coldest place in South Africa is Vryburg in the North West, dropping to a freezing -3°C.

Maximum temperatures remain cold across most of the country with cold conditions across the central parts of the Northern Cape and the Free State. 

Warm conditions are expected along the East Coast and the central and southern parts of Limpopo, while hot weather conditions are expected in the Musina region.

The hottest place in South Africa is expected to be Musina, reaching a high of 32°C.

Click here to see the specific forecast for your city over the next few days

Pretoria is expected to experience a maximum of 23°C, while Johannesburg is expected to have a high of 21°C. A maximum of 17°C is predicted for Bloemfontein.

Along the coastal regions, Cape Town will reach a high of 14°C, while Port Elizabeth will reach a maximum of 19°C, and a high 26°C of is expected for Durban.

