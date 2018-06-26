Weather Update: Heavy downpours set to hit Cape Town

The South African Weather Service has once again predicted downpours over the drought-stricken Western Cape region on Wednesday.

Rain



Heavy rainfall is predicted for the Cape Town region, while a 60% chance of rain is predicted over the Cape Winelands and the Overberg districts.



Isolated showers can be expected over the northern, central and southern parts of the Western Cape, as well as along parts of the southern coastline.



Temperatures



Minimum temperatures are expected to be cool across the country with cold weather for the western and central parts of the country.



The coldest place will be Sutherland in the Northern Cape, dropping to a below freezing -2°C with a high of 12°C.



Cold weather resumes throughout the day, while the northern border and the East Coast delight in some warm weather.



A few places in Limpopo and KwaZulu-Natal are expected to reach a high of 26°C.

Pretoria is expected to experience a maximum of 21°C, while Johannesburg is expected to reach 18°C. Bloemfontein is expected to reach a high of 22°C.

Along the coastal regions, Cape Town will reach a high of 15°C, while Port Elizabeth will reach a maximum of 20°C. A high of 26°C is expected for Durban.