 

Weather Update: Heavy rain and flooding expected for Cape Town

2018-05-23 19:19
(File)

(File)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Cape Town will experience heavy rain and cold weather as the cold front passes over the Western Cape on Thursday.

Watch

Heavy rain leading to flash flooding can be expected in places in the Overberg District as well as the Cape Peninsula on Thursday.

Rain

Heavy rain and flooding can be expected across the Overberg District in the Western Cape, with thundershowers expected over the Cape Winelands regions.

Isolated showers can be expected over the central parts of the Western Cape, extending from Strandfontein to Plettenberg Bay, and from Plettenberg Bay to Port Alfred in the Eastern Cape.

The rest of the country will remain dry.

Temperatures

Minimum temperatures are expected to be cool to cold across most of the country, with warmer conditions along the East Coast and the northern border.

The coldest place in South Africa is expected to be Bethlehem in the Free State, dropping to a near freezing 1°C. Temperatures remain cold in most parts of the Western Cape, while the western and central parts of the country will experience cool conditions during the day.

Warmer conditions are expected across the northern parts of the Northern Cape, the North West, Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal (KZN), Mpumalanga and Limpopo.

The northeastern parts of Limpopo will experience hot weather conditions in the Phalaborwa region.

The hottest place in South Africa is expected to be Phalaborwa in Limpopo, reaching a high of 32°C.

Click here to see the specific forecast for your city over the next few days

Pretoria is expected to experience a maximum of 26°C, while Johannesburg is expected to have a high of 25°C. A high of 21°C is predicted for Bloemfontein.

Along the coastal regions, Cape Town will reach a high of 17°C, while Port Elizabeth will reach a high of 23°C and Durban will reach a high of 26°C.

Read more on:    weather

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

EFF leaves Ramaphosa's budget debate after calling for the occupation of land

2018-05-23 19:18

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Police fire rubber bullets at angry Parkwood land protesters
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Modderdam 19:18 PM
Road name: Robert Sobukwe Road

Southfield 19:03 PM
Road name: De Waal Road

More traffic reports
PowerBall and PowerBall Plus results Tuesday, May 22 2018-05-22 21:07 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 