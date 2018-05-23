Weather Update: Heavy rain and flooding expected for Cape Town

Cape Town will experience heavy rain and cold weather as the cold front passes over the Western Cape on Thursday.

Watch

Heavy rain leading to flash flooding can be expected in places in the Overberg District as well as the Cape Peninsula on Thursday.

Rain

Heavy rain and flooding can be expected across the Overberg District in the Western Cape, with thundershowers expected over the Cape Winelands regions.

Isolated showers can be expected over the central parts of the Western Cape, extending from Strandfontein to Plettenberg Bay, and from Plettenberg Bay to Port Alfred in the Eastern Cape.

The rest of the country will remain dry.

Temperatures

Minimum temperatures are expected to be cool to cold across most of the country, with warmer conditions along the East Coast and the northern border.

The coldest place in South Africa is expected to be Bethlehem in the Free State, dropping to a near freezing 1°C. Temperatures remain cold in most parts of the Western Cape, while the western and central parts of the country will experience cool conditions during the day.

Warmer conditions are expected across the northern parts of the Northern Cape, the North West, Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal (KZN), Mpumalanga and Limpopo.

The northeastern parts of Limpopo will experience hot weather conditions in the Phalaborwa region.

The hottest place in South Africa is expected to be Phalaborwa in Limpopo, reaching a high of 32°C.

Pretoria is expected to experience a maximum of 26°C, while Johannesburg is expected to have a high of 25°C. A high of 21°C is predicted for Bloemfontein.



Along the coastal regions, Cape Town will reach a high of 17°C, while Port Elizabeth will reach a high of 23°C and Durban will reach a high of 26°C.