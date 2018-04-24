Weather Update: Heavy rain and flooding set to hit Western Cape

Heavy rain and flooding are expected for most parts of the Western Cape, accompanied by gale force winds throughout most of Wednesday evening.

Alerts

Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over the eastern parts of the Northern Cape, western parts of the North West, the northern interior of the Eastern Cape, the Free State and the Central Karoo of the Western Cape.



Localised flooding is expected in places over the Cape Metropole, Cape Winelands and the Overberg districts on Wednesday evening, persisting into Thursday morning.



Gale-force north-westerly winds of 65 to 70km/h are expected between Table Bay and Cape Agulhas on Wednesday evening into Thursday morning.

Rain

Heavy rain and flooding are expected over the Cape Metropole on Wednesday evening through to Thursday morning, with a 60% chance of rain over the Cape Winelands and isolated showers over the Overberg district and along the West Coast.

The rest of the country will remain dry.

Temperatures

Minimum temperatures will be cool across the country and cold conditions are expected in the interior and the northern and central parts of the Free State.

The coldest place in South Africa is expected to be Graaff-Reinet in the Eastern Cape, dropping to a minimum of 5°C.

Maximum temperatures are expected to be cool along the West Coast and coastline, as well as the northeastern parts of the Free State and the southwestern parts of Mpumalanga, including the Ermelo region.



Warmer conditions are expected across the central interior, including the Eastern Cape, the central and eastern parts of the Northern Cape, the western part of the Free State, the western parts of the North West, the southern parts of Limpopo and Mpumalanga, moving eastwards, and along the East Coast, including KwaZulu-Natal.

Warm to hot conditions are predicted along the northern border, including the Musina, Lephalale and Phalaborwa regions.

The hottest places in South Africa will be Skukuza in Mpumalanga and Musina in Limpopo, reaching a high of 32°C.



Pretoria will experience a maximum of 30°C, while Johannesburg is expected to have a high of 29°C. Bloemfontein will experience a high of 28°C.

Along the coastal regions, Cape Town will reach 20°C, Port Elizabeth 24°C and Durban 27°C.