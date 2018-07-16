 

Weather Update: Heavy rain expected from Plettenberg Bay to Port Elizabeth

2018-07-16 19:13
(iStock)

(iStock)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Video

VIDEO | Extreme weather causes joy and devastation across SA

2018-07-05 13:13

While hundreds flocked to the Ceres region on Tuesday to revel in the snow, 40 homes were lost in Johannesburg after open flames razed the tin houses.WATCH

Heavy rain is expected from Plettenberg Bay towards Port Elizabeth, with scattered showers over parts of the Karoo on Tuesday.

Rain

The Eastern Cape coastline, from Plettenberg Bay towards Port Elizabeth, can expected heavy rain.

Scattered showers are expected for the southern and western parts of the Northern Cape, eastern parts of the Western Cape and the western parts of the Eastern Cape.

Isolated morning showers are expected for the coastline of KwaZulu-Natal, from Durban towards the Mozambican border.

A morning drizzle is expected for central Limpopo.

The rest of the country remains dry.

Temperatures

Minimum temperatures will be cold across most of the country and very cold conditions are expected for the central interior.

The coldest places will be Standerton in Mpumalanga and Bethlehem in the Free State, both dropping to a below-freezing -3°C.

Maximum temperatures remain cold across most parts of the country.

Warm weather is expected along the coastlines of the Northern Cape and Western Cape.

The hottest place will be Alexander Bay in the Northern Cape, with a high of 30°C.

Click here to see the specific forecast for your city over the next few days

Pretoria will reach a high of 18°C, while Johannesburg is expected to reach 15°C and a maximum of 16°C is expected in Bloemfontein.

Along the coast, Cape Town will reach 25°C, while both Durban and Port Elizabeth will experience a maximum of 21°C.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter

Read more on:    weather

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

#News24 ICYMI: The best SWC goalkeeper saves, DA to appeal De Lille judgment and See Obama dancing in Kenya

2018-07-16 18:25

Inside News24

 

/World
WATCH: More than 200 killed in Japan flash floods
 

Our top picks for doggo post of the week

All the best social media shared posts about our favourite furry friends!

 

Paws

Meet the unstoppable two-legged cat taking over the interwebs!
10 foods you should NEVER feed your dog!
Pet owners are spending thousands on animal birthday parties! Here’s why…
WOOF Project: The pop-up dog adoption station
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Macassar 19:37 PM
Road name: N2 Outbound

Outbound
Cape Town 17:55 PM
Road name: METRO RAIL

More traffic reports
Lotto results Saturday July 14 2018-07-14 21:05 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 