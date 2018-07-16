Weather Update: Heavy rain expected from Plettenberg Bay to Port Elizabeth

What To Read Next

While hundreds flocked to the Ceres region on Tuesday to revel in the snow, 40 homes were lost in Johannesburg after open flames razed the tin houses. WATCH

Heavy rain is expected from Plettenberg Bay towards Port Elizabeth, with scattered showers over parts of the Karoo on Tuesday.

Rain

The Eastern Cape coastline, from Plettenberg Bay towards Port Elizabeth, can expected heavy rain.

Scattered showers are expected for the southern and western parts of the Northern Cape, eastern parts of the Western Cape and the western parts of the Eastern Cape.

Isolated morning showers are expected for the coastline of KwaZulu-Natal, from Durban towards the Mozambican border.

A morning drizzle is expected for central Limpopo.

The rest of the country remains dry.

Temperatures

Minimum temperatures will be cold across most of the country and very cold conditions are expected for the central interior.

The coldest places will be Standerton in Mpumalanga and Bethlehem in the Free State, both dropping to a below-freezing -3°C.

Maximum temperatures remain cold across most parts of the country.

Warm weather is expected along the coastlines of the Northern Cape and Western Cape.

The hottest place will be Alexander Bay in the Northern Cape, with a high of 30°C.

Click here to see the specific forecast for your city over the next few days

Pretoria will reach a high of 18°C, while Johannesburg is expected to reach 15°C and a maximum of 16°C is expected in Bloemfontein.

Along the coast, Cape Town will reach 25°C, while both Durban and Port Elizabeth will experience a maximum of 21°C.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter