Weather Update: Heavy rain for KZN and eastern parts of the Eastern Cape

While hundreds flocked to the Ceres region on Tuesday to revel in the snow, 40 homes were lost in Johannesburg after open flames razed the tin houses. WATCH

Heavy rain is expected for most parts of KwaZulu-Natal and the eastern parts of the Eastern Cape, with scattered showers in the central interior.

Rain



Most of KwaZulu-Natal can expect heavy rain, as well as the eastern parts of the Eastern Cape and the Free State.

In the rest of the Free State, the North West, Mpumalanga, and the southern parts of Gauteng, scattered showers have been predicted.

Scattered showers are also expected along the coastline of the Western Cape, from Cape Town towards East London in the Eastern Cape as the cold front leaves the country.

The rest of the country remains dry.

Temperatures

Minimum temperatures will be cold across most of the country and very cold conditions are expected for the central interior and the Northern Cape.

The coldest place will be Sutherland in the Northern Cape, dropping to a below-freezing -3°C.

Maximum temperatures remain cold across most of the country, with very cold weather in the Karoo regions of the Northern Cape and the Eastern Cape.

Warm weather is expected along the outer border regions of Mpumalanga and Limpopo.

The hottest places will be Musina in Limpopo, with a high of 27°C.

Click here to see the specific forecast for your city over the next few days

Pretoria will reach a high of 20°C, while Johannesburg is expected to reach 18°C and Bloemfontein is expected to experience a maximum of 15°C.

Along the coastal regions, Cape Town and Port Elizabeth will reach 16°C, while Durban will experience a maximum of 20°C.

