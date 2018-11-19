Weather Update: Heavy rainfall for Gauteng, fire danger warning over central parts of SA

Heavy rainfall has been predicted for Gauteng and Mpumalanga on Tuesday, while light rain has been predicted for the eastern and southern coastlines.

Warnings

Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected in the central and eastern parts of the Northern Cape, the western Free State, the western parts of the North West and the Joe Gqabi District Municipality in the Eastern Cape.

Rain

Isolated to scattered showers are expected in the extreme western parts of the North West and the central and eastern parts of the Free State.

Scattered afternoon showers and thundershowers are expected across Gauteng, Mpumalanga and Limpopo.

Showers are expected along the south-west coast and adjacent interior of the Western Cape, spreading to the south coast and adjacent interior throughout the morning.

Temperatures

Minimum temperatures are expected to be cool across the western and south-western parts of the country, as well as parts of the central interior, including the Free State and the southern parts of Gauteng and Mpumalanga.

Warmer conditions have been predicted for the north, as well as the East Coast and adjacent interior. Hot conditions are expected along the northern border and in the adjacent interior.

Sutherland in the Northern Cape is expected to be one of the coldest places, with an expected minimum temperature of 6°C.

Maximum temperatures remain cool along the West Coast and adjacent interior, including the western parts of the Northern Cape.

Warmer conditions are expected across most of the country, hot conditions are expected across parts of the central interior and extremely hot conditions are expected along the northern border.

Tzaneen in Limpopo is expected to be one of the hottest places, with a high of 39°C.

Click here to see the specific forecast for your city over the next few days

In Gauteng, Pretoria will reach a high of 27°C while Johannesburg will reach a high of 26°C.

Bloemfontein will reach a high of 31°C.

Along the coast, Cape Town is expected to reach a high of 21°C, while Port Elizabeth will reach a high of 25°C, and Durban a high of 32°C.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter