Weather Update: Heavy rainfall in parts of the east of SA

Heavy rainfall and severe thundershowers are expected in the eastern and north-eastern parts of the country on Wednesday.

Warnings

Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected in places over the north-western parts of the Namakwa District as well as the northern and western interior of Limpopo.

Watches

Severe thunderstorms are expected in places over the eastern Highveld areas of Mpumalanga as well as the southern interior and south-eastern parts of Limpopo.

Special weather advisories

Heavy rainfall is expected along the coast, adjacent interior and northern parts of KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) on Thursday.

Rain

Widespread showers and thundershowers can be expected in KZN.

Isolated showers and thundershowers can be expected in Gauteng, Mpumalanga, parts of the North West, parts of the Free State, the southern parts of the Western Cape and the southern and eastern parts of the Eastern Cape.

Isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers are expected in Limpopo but will be scattered over the southern interior.

Temperatures

Minimum temperatures are expected to be cool to cold over the central interior of the country, including the Northern Cape.

The rest of the country is expected to experience moderate morning conditions, but hot weather is expected along the northern border.

Sutherland in the Northern Cape is expected to be one of the coldest places, dropping to a below-freezing -1°C.

Maximum temperatures remain cool for most of the country, which include the southern parts of Mpumalanga, the Free State, KZN, the southern parts of the Northern Cape, parts of the Eastern Cape and parts of the Western Cape.

Cold weather has been predicted for the southern part of the escarpment.

Warmer weather can be expected in the northern parts of the country and hot weather has been predicted for the northern border and adjacent interior.

Lephalale in Limpopo is expected to be one of the hottest places, with a maximum of 36°C.

In Gauteng, Pretoria will reach a high of 32°C while Johannesburg will reach a high of 29°C.

Bloemfontein will reach a high of 23°C.

Along the coast, Cape Town will reach a high of 18°C, Port Elizabeth is expected to experience a high of 19°C and Durban a high of 20°C.

