Weather Update: Heavy rains could lead to flooding in Cape Town

What To Read Next

The Western Cape is expected to receive heavy downpours of rain on Saturday, while Cape Town remains under its Level 6b water restrictions.

Warning

Heavy rainfall is expected to cause localised urban flooding over the Cape Metropole, the Cape Winelands, and the western Overberg.

Watch

Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over the northern parts of Chris Hani and Sarah Baartman Districts.

Rain

Thundershowers are predicted for the Cape Metropole, ahead of the cold front.

A 60% chance of rain is predicted across the Cape Winelands, and isolated showers are expected for the central parts of the Western Cape and parts of the West Coast and coastline.

The rest of the country remains dry.

Temperatures

Minimum temperatures are expected to be cold across the country, with extremely cold conditions across the central interior.

The coldest place is expected to be Vryburg in the North West, dropping to a below freezing -2°C.

Maximum temperatures remain cool to cold across most parts of the country.

Temperatures are expected to be warm along the West Coast and along the northern border.

The hottest places in South Africa is expected to be Skukuza in Mpumalanga, reaching a high of 30°C.

Click here to see the specific forecast for your city over the next few days

Pretoria is expected to experience a maximum of 23°C, while Johannesburg and Bloemfontein are expected to have highs of 22°C.

Along the coastal regions, Cape Town will reach a high of 16°C, while Port Elizabeth will reach a maximum of 23°C, and a high of 26°C is expected for Durban.