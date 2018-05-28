Weather Update: Heavy rains heading to the Cape

Heavy rain leading to localised flooding is expected in places over the Cape Metropole and surrounds on Monday.

Warnings

Heavy rain leading to localised flooding is expected in places over the Cape Metropole, western parts of the Overberg and the western parts of the Cape Winelands.

Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected in places over the western and central interior of the Eastern Cape.



Special advisories Strong winds are expected in places over the interior of the southern high ground of Namaqualand, the interior of the Western Cape and in places over the northern interior of the Eastern Cape. Rain

Widespread showers are predicted for parts of the Western Cape, but the rest of the country will remain dry.

Temperatures

Minimum temperatures are expected to be cool to cold across most of the country. In the North West and Free State the Mercury will drop to near freezing.



The coldest place in South Africa on Monday is Sutherland, with a minimum of -2°C and warming up to just 14°C.



Maximum temperatures remain cool in the Western Cape and Northern Cape.

Warmer conditions are expected in the northern provinces as well as in the Eastern Cape and KwaZulu-Natal.



The hottest place in South Africa is expected to be Skuzuza in Mpumalanga, reaching a high of 31°C.

Click here to see the specific forecast for your city over the next few days

Pretoria is expected to experience a maximum of 24°C, while Johannesburg is expected to have a high of 23°C. A high of 25°C is predicted for Bloemfontein.



Along the coastal regions, Cape Town will reach a high of 16°C, while Port Elizabeth will reach a high of 25°C and Durban will reach a high of 27°C.