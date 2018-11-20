Weather Update: Heavy rains move eastwards, high fire danger in the Northern Cape

What To Read Next

Rain is predicted for the eastern parts of South Africa. (Duncan Alfreds, News24, file)

The heavy rainfall that hit Gauteng on Tuesday is expected to move eastwards, leading to thundershowers in parts of Mpumalanga and KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) on Wednesday.

Warnings

Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected in the northern parts of the Northern Cape.

Watches

Severe thunderstorms are expected over the south-eastern parts of Mpumalanga and the north-eastern parts of KZN.

Special weather advisories



Extremely hot conditions are expected in the northern Lowveld areas of Limpopo.

Hot and humid weather is likely to cause extremely uncomfortable conditions in the Lowveld areas of Limpopo.

Rain

Isolated showers and thundershowers are expected in Mpumalanga and Limpopo, while afternoon showers are expected in Gauteng.

Light rain can be expected along the south coast of the Western Cape and adjacent interior, and along the south of the escarpment in the Eastern Cape.

Temperatures

Minimum temperatures are expected to be cool across the southern parts of the escarpment as well as parts of the Free State.

Warmer conditions have been predicted for the rest of the country, while hot conditions can be expected along the northern border and adjacent interior.

Sutherland in the Northern Cape is expected to be one of the coldest places, dropping to 2°C.

Maximum temperatures remain cool along the West Coast and adjacent interior, the coastline and adjacent interior, as well as along the East Coast.

Warmer conditions are expected over the central and northern interior and hot to very hot conditions are expected in the north, including the northern border and adjacent interior.

Musina in Limpopo is expected to be one of the hottest places, with a high of 39°C.

Click here to see the specific forecast for your city over the next few days

In Gauteng, Pretoria will reach a high of 29°C, while Johannesburg will reach a high of 28°C.

Bloemfontein will reach a high of 27°C.

Along the coast, Cape Town is expected to reach a high of 22°C, while Port Elizabeth will reach a high of 21°C, and Durban a high of 23°C.

