Weather Update: High temperatures persist in most of SA

A view of the sun setting at Sea Point beach in Cape Town. (News24)

High temperatures persist across most of the country on Wednesday and extremely hot conditions have been predicted for the south and west.

Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over the Namakwa District of the Northern Cape, the north-western parts of the Eastern Cape and the Western Cape, except the coastal parts of the Garden Route District.

Special weather advisories

A heat wave with persistently high temperatures is expected over the West Coast District, the Cape Metropole, the Cape Winelands, the Garden Route District and along the coastal areas of the Northern Cape until Thursday.

Extremely hot conditions are expected in parts of the West Coast District and the southern parts of the Eden District of the Western Cape.

Temperatures

Minimum temperatures are expected to be cool along the western and southern coastline, cold in most of the country, and very cold across the central interior.

Ermelo in Mpumalanga and Bethlehem in the Free State are expected to be two of the coldest places in the country, each with a minimum temperature of 5°C.

Maximum temperatures are expected to increase across the country.

Warm conditions can be expected over most of the northern, central, and eastern parts of the country, with cool conditions over parts of the southern Highveld.

Hot weather can be expected for the southern parts of the country, with very hot conditions along parts of the West Coast and the southern parts of the Western Cape.

Vredendal and Riversdale in the Western Cape are expected to be two of the hottest places, with a sweltering maximum of 40°C.

Click here to see the specific forecast for your city over the next few days

In Gauteng, Pretoria will reach a high of 26°C while Johannesburg will reach a high of 25°C.

Bloemfontein will reach a high of 29°C.

Along the coast, Cape Town will reach a high of 30°C, while Port Elizabeth and Durban are each expected to reach a high of 28°C.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter