While the Western and Northern Cape will be windy and hot, the rest of the country can expect a cool start to the week.

Warnings

Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected in the West Coast District, Central and Little Karoo of the Western Cape.

Special advisories

Strong interior winds (45-60km/h) are expected over the Northern Cape and northern parts of the West Coast District in the Western Cape on Monday.

Extremely hot conditions are expected in places along the west coast of the Northern Cape and Western Cape.

Hot and humid weather will result in extremely uncomfortable conditions in places along the west coast of the Western Cape and Northern Cape.

Rain

Isolated showers and thundershowers are expected in the west of the North West province, and isolated morning showers are predicted along the coast of KwaZulu-Natal, except in the south.

Temperatures

Gauteng will be partly cloudy and cool with a high UVB sunburn index.

Mpumalanga will be partly cloudy in the east with morning fog patches, otherwise fine and cool, but warm in the Lowveld.

Limpopo will be partly cloudy with morning fog patches in the east.

It will be very hot along the west coast of the Western Cape and a high UVB sunburn risk is expected. Temperatures are expected to reach well into the 30s in places.

Cape Town can expect a high of 35°C and Oudtshoorn and Worcester 37°C.

Bloemfontein will reach a high of 25°C, and Pretoria 23°C while Johannesburg will reach a high of 22°C.

Port Elizabeth is expected to reach a high of 25°C and Durban is expected to hit a maximum of 22°C.

