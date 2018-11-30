Weather Update: Hot weekend ahead with fire dangers for most of SA

It's expected to be a hot weekend as soaring temperatures have been predicted for several provinces and fire danger warnings have been issued for most of SA on Saturday.



Warnings

Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over the central and eastern parts of the Northern Cape, the Free State, the North West, the Central Karoo of the Western Cape, the northern and central parts of the Eastern Cape and the western parts of KwaZulu-Natal.

Rain

Isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers are expected in Gauteng, the North West, the central and north-eastern parts of the Free State, the north-eastern parts of the Northern Cape, and the eastern parts of the Eastern Cape.

Morning and evening drizzle can be expected in parts of the Western Cape.

Temperatures

Minimum temperatures are expected to be moderate across the country.

Sutherland in the Northern Cape is expected to be one of the coldest places, with an expected minimum temperature of 7°C.

Temperatures are expected to rise by the afternoon with warm conditions expected along the East Coast and adjacent interior, the coastline, the West Coast and adjacent interior, and the extreme northern parts of the country.

Hot to very hot conditions are expected across the central interior as well as the northern border.

A few places are expected to experience a high of 36°C.

Click here to see the specific forecast for your city over the next few days

In Gauteng, Pretoria will reach a high of 31°C while Johannesburg is expected to reach a high of 30°C.

Bloemfontein will reach a high of 34°C.

Along the coast, Cape Town and Port Elizabeth are expected to reach a high of 24°C, while Durban is expected to reach a high of 28°C.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter