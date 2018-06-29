Weather Update: Huge cold front set to hit SA

What To Read Next

An intense cold front is set to hit the country by the weekend, bringing freezing temperatures with it.

Rain

Isolated showers are expected over the Western Cape and the Eastern Cape.

The rest of the country remains dry.

Temperatures

Cool morning conditions are expected across the country with very cold conditions expected over the central interior.

Warmer weather can be expected along the northern border.

Bethlehem in the Free State will experience the coldest conditions, dropping to a below freezing -3°C.

Maximum temperatures are expected to be cool across most of the country while the Western Cape and the central Karoo experience cold weather conditions.

The northern border and the extreme eastern parts of the country are expected to be warm.

Nelspruit in Mpumalanga is expected to experience the warmest conditions, reaching a high of 27°C.

Click here to see the specific forecast for your city over the next few days

Pretoria is expected to experience a maximum of 22°C, while Johannesburg is expected to reach 22°C. Bloemfontein is expected to reach a high of 20°C.

Along the coastal regions, Cape Town will reach a high of 16°C, while Port Elizabeth will reach a maximum of 19°C. A high of 23°C is expected for Durban.