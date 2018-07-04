Weather Update: Icy conditions across the central interior of SA

Isolated showers can be expected along the northern border towards the East Coast on Thursday. (iStock)

Most of the country will experience frosty weather as temperatures are expected to remain low on Thursday.

Rain

Isolated showers can be expected along the northern border towards the East Coast.

The rest of the country remains dry.

Temperatures

Minimum temperatures will be cool across the country and extremely cold conditions are expected over the central interior.



The coldest place will be Sutherland in the Northern Cape, dropping to a below-freezing -7°C.



Maximum temperatures remain cool throughout the country. Cold weather conditions are expected across the central interior, including most parts of the Northern Cape as well as the Free State.



The hottest place is Alexander Bay in the Northern Cape, with a high of 29°C.

Pretoria is expected to experience a maximum of 20°C, while Johannesburg and Bloemfontein are expected to reach 18°C.

Along the coastal regions, Cape Town will reach a high of 20°C, while Port Elizabeth will reach a maximum of 21°C. A high of 22°C is expected for Durban.

