Weather Update: Icy temperatures for central SA

What To Read Next

A cold and dry morning is predicted over the central parts of the country on Friday.



Rain

No rainfall has been predicted for South Africa.

Temperatures

Minimum temperatures are expected to be freezing over the central parts of the country, including the Free State, the North West, and Gauteng.

Cold conditions are expected across the central interior and the Karoo. Warmer weather is predicted all along the coastline.

The coldest places are expected to be Vryburg in the North West, and Bloemfontein and Bethlehem in the Free State, dropping to a below freezing -2°C.

Maximum temperatures remain cool along the West Coast, the southern parts of the Northern Cape, the Free State, Gauteng, the southern parts of Mpumalanga, KwaZulu-Natal, and parts of the Eastern Cape.

Warmer conditions are expected along the East Coast, the northern border, the northern parts of the Northern Cape, and the central parts of the Eastern Cape.

The hottest places in South Africa is expected to be Skukuza in Mpumalanga, reaching a high of 28°C.

Click here to see the specific forecast for your city over the next few days

Pretoria, Johannesburg and Bloemfontein are all expected to hit a maximum of 21°C.

Along the coastal regions, Cape Town will reach a high of 18°C, while Port Elizabeth will reach a maximum of 22°C, and a high of 24°C is expected for Durban.