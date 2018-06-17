Weather Update: It is going to be a fine day

What To Read Next

A fine day is predicted for most of the country, but overcast conditions and light rain is expected in places on the Western and Eastern Cape coast.

Warning

Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over the northern interior of the Eastern Cape.

Rain

Cape Town can expect scattered early morning showers, but it will clear up later in the day. Rain is also predicted for George and Port Elizabeth.

Temperatures

Minimum temperatures will be cool to cold across most of the country, with places in the Free State and Northern Cape starting the week at freezing point and below.

The coldest place is again Vryburg in the North West where the temperature will drop to -1°C.

Maximum temperatures for South Africa will be cool, but Limpopo and KwaZulu-Natal will be warmer.

Several places in Limpopo will reach a high of 28°C.

Pretoria is expected to experience a maximum of 23°C, while Johannesburg is expected to reach 21°C, and Bloemfontein is expected to have a high of 22°C.

Along the coastal regions, Cape Town will reach a high of 16°C again, while Port Elizabeth will reach a maximum of 20°C, and a high of 26°C is expected for Durban.