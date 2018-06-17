 

Weather Update: It is going to be a fine day

2018-06-17 19:14

(Hanlie Gouws, News24)

(Hanlie Gouws, News24)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

A fine day is predicted for most of the country, but overcast conditions and light rain is expected in places on the Western and Eastern Cape coast.

Warning

Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over the northern interior of the Eastern Cape.

Rain

Cape Town can expect scattered early morning showers, but it will clear up later in the day. Rain is also predicted for George and Port Elizabeth. 

Temperatures

Minimum temperatures will be cool to cold across most of the country, with places in the Free State and Northern Cape starting the week at freezing point and below.  

The coldest place is again Vryburg in the North West where the temperature will drop to -1°C.

Maximum temperatures for South Africa will be cool, but Limpopo and KwaZulu-Natal will be warmer. 

Several places in Limpopo will reach a high of 28°C.

Click here to see the specific forecast for your city over the next few days

Pretoria is expected to experience a maximum of 23°C, while Johannesburg is expected to reach 21°C, and Bloemfontein is expected to have a high of 22°C.

Along the coastal regions, Cape Town will reach a high of 16°C again, while Port Elizabeth will reach a maximum of 20°C, and a high of 26°C is expected for Durban.

Read more on:    weather

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Armed men rob Alberton Pep Stores

2018-06-17 18:40

Inside News24

 
/News
The dying hours of Ramadan: Malmesbury mosque buries murdered worshippers
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Hout Bay 17:24 PM
Road name: Chapmans Peak Drive

Cape Town 15:23 PM
Road name: METRO RAIL

More traffic reports
Lotto results Saturday June 16 2018-06-16 21:06 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 