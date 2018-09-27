Weather Update: It is going to be extremely hot in the north and east of SA

The northern and eastern parts of SA should brace themselves as extremely hot weather and high fire dangers have been predicted for Friday.
Warnings
Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected in parts of the North West, the Free State, the northern parts of the Eastern Cape, the extreme eastern parts of Northern Cape, the south-western parts of KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) and the northern and western parts of Limpopo.
Watches
Gale-force south-westerly winds of 62km/h are expected between Storms River and Coffee Bay.
Rain
Isolated showers and thundershowers are expected in Mpumalanga excluding the northern Lowveld, the southwestern parts of Limpopo, the eastern parts of the Free State. They can also be expected over KZN, except in the south-western parts.
The Western Cape is expected to experience light rain in the west and the south at first, becoming fine over the interior from the afternoon.
Temperatures
Minimum temperatures are expected to be cool across the central interior and the coastline, while temperatures are expected to increase along the West Coast, the East Coast, and in the north.
Sutherland in the Northern Cape and Graaff-Reinet in the Eastern Cape are expected to be some of the coldest places, dropping to 6°C.
Maximum temperatures are expected to be cold over the western parts of the country, while cool weather is expected along the coastline.
Temperatures increase over the central interior and the southern coastline, with hot to very hot conditions in the north and the east.
A few places in the north and the east are expected to reach 36°C.
Pretoria is expected to reach a high of 33°C, while Johannesburg is expected to reach a high of 32°C and Bloemfontein a high of 29°C.
Cape Town is expected to reach a high of 17°C, while Port Elizabeth is expected to reach a high of 22°C and Durban a high of 28°C
