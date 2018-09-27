Weather Update: It is going to be extremely hot in the north and east of SA

The northern and eastern parts of SA should brace themselves as extremely hot weather and high fire dangers have been predicted for Friday.

Warnings

Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected in parts of the North West, the Free State, the northern parts of the Eastern Cape, the extreme eastern parts of Northern Cape, the south-western parts of KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) and the northern and western parts of Limpopo.

Watches



Gale-force south-westerly winds of 62km/h are expected between Storms River and Coffee Bay.

Rain