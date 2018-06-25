 

Weather Update: More freezing temperatures for SA

2018-06-25 19:50
(iStock)

(iStock)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Most of the country will experience cold and dry weather on Tuesday. 

Rain

Isolated morning showers are expected over the northeastern parts of KwaZulu-Natal, while the rest of the country remains dry.

Temperatures

Minimum temperatures are expected to be cool across the country, while cold conditions are expected over the central interior.

The coldest place will be Graaff-Reinet in the Eastern Cape, dropping to a below freezing -3°C.

Maximum temperatures are expected to be cool over most parts of the country, with cold weather conditions expected for the western parts of the Western Cape, the eastern parts of the Free State and the southern parts of Mpumalanga.

Warm weather is predicted across the Musina and Phalaborwa regions of Limpopo.

The hottest place will be Phalaborwa in Limpopo, reaching a high of 26°C.

Click here to see the specific forecast for your city over the next few days

Pretoria and Bloemfontein are expected to experience a maximum of 21°C, while Johannesburg is expected to reach 20°C.

Along the coastal regions, Cape Town will reach a high of 16°C, while Port Elizabeth will reach a maximum of 25°C. A high of 23°C is expected for Durban.

Read more on:    weather

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Durban man accused of setting alight his father's employee out on bail

2018-06-25 19:26

Inside News24

 

/News
WATCH: Saudi women hit the road as driving ban ends
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 15:18 PM
Road name: METRO RAIL

Cape Town 15:18 PM
Road name: METRO RAIL

More traffic reports
Lotto results Saturday June 23 2018-06-23 21:05 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 