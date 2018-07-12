Weather Update: More rain expected for Cape Town, coldfront moves inland

What To Read Next

Snowfall and thundershowers are expected for areas of the Western Cape, with a cold front approaching as another cold front heads further inland on Friday.

Weather advisory

Cold, gusty north-westerly winds of between 45-60km/h are expected over the central and little Karoo, Northern Cape, western parts of the North-West, Free State and interior of the Eastern Cape.

Snowfall is expected over the high lying areas of the Western Cape, Eastern Cape and south-western parts of KwaZulu-Natal.

Rain

Thundershowers are expected for the south-western parts of the Western Cape, including Cape Town, with scattered showers expected for the rest of the Western Cape and the north-western parts of the Northern Cape and the Eastern Cape.

The rest of the country remains dry.

Temperatures

Minimum temperatures will be cold across the western half of the country with very cold conditions expected around the border area between the Free State and Gauteng.

The coldest place will be Bethlehem in the Free State, dropping to a low of 0°C.

Maximum temperatures remain cold across the Western Cape and the central interior of the Northern Cape. Warm weather is expected along the coast belt along the northern border of Mpumalanga and Limpopo.

The hottest places will be Richard's Bay in KZN, with a high of 27°C.

Click here to see the specific forecast for your city over the next few days

Pretoria will reach a high of 22°C, while Johannesburg is expected to reach 20°C, and Bloemfontein is expected to experience a maximum of 19°C.

Along the coastal regions, Cape Town will reach 15°C, while Durban will reach a maximum of 26°C.

