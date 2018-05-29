Weather Update: More rain for Cape Town, while Sutherland shivers

What To Read Next

Another cold front is set to hit the Western Cape over the next few days, bringing with it light showers on Wednesday.

Rain



Isolated showers are expected over the southwestern parts of the Western Cape ahead of the cold front, as well as the eastern parts of Mpumalanga and the eastern parts of KwaZulu-Natal.



The rest of the country remains dry.



Temperatures

Minimum temperatures are expected to be cool to cold across the central and western parts of the country, while the eastern parts of the country and the northern border will experience warmer morning conditions.



The coldest place in South Africa is Sutherland in the Northern Cape, dropping to a freezing -4°C, with a high of 14°C.



Maximum temperatures remain cool across the country with cold weather predicted for the southwestern parts of the Northern Cape and the central parts of the Free State.



Temperatures are expected to increase along the northern border in the Musina region of Limpopo.



The hottest place in South Africa is expected to be Musina in Limpopo, reaching a high of 29°C.



Pretoria is expected to experience a maximum of 25°C, while Johannesburg is expected to have a high of 23°C. A high of 19°C is predicted for Bloemfontein.



Along the coastal regions, Cape Town will reach a high of 17°C, while Port Elizabeth and Durban will both hit maximums of 22°C.