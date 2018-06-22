Weather Update: More rain for the Cape ahead of a cold front

A cold weekend is expected for the western parts of the country as a cold front approaches on Saturday.

Warnings



Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected in the western and central interior of the Eastern Cape, over the Central Karoo of both the Western Cape and the Northern Cape, and the southern parts of the Free State.



Rain



Isolated showers are expected over the southwestern parts of the Western Cape ahead of a cold front.



Temperatures



Minimum temperatures are expected to be cool across the country, while cold conditions are expected over the central interior.



The coldest places will be Klerksdorp in the North West and Bethlehem in the Free State, dropping to a below freezing -1°C.



Maximum temperatures are expected to remain cool over the central interior and the northern border, while the West Coast will experience cold weather conditions.



Warm weather is predicted for parts of the Eastern Cape, the southern coastline, the East Coast, the northern parts of the Northern Cape, and the Welkom region in the Free State.



Several places across the country will reach a high of 26°C.

Pretoria is expected to experience a maximum of 22°C, while Johannesburg is expected to reach 21°C and Bloemfontein is expected to experience a high of 23°C.

Along the coastal regions, Cape Town will reach a high of 16°C, while Port Elizabeth will reach a maximum of 24°C. A high of 25°C is expected for Durban.