 

Weather Update: More rain for the Cape ahead of a cold front

2018-06-22 19:12
(iStock)

(iStock)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

A cold weekend is expected for the western parts of the country as a cold front approaches on Saturday. 

Warnings

Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected in the western and central interior of the Eastern Cape, over the Central Karoo of both the Western Cape and the Northern Cape, and the southern parts of the Free State.

Rain

Isolated showers are expected over the southwestern parts of the Western Cape ahead of a cold front.

Temperatures

Minimum temperatures are expected to be cool across the country, while cold conditions are expected over the central interior.

The coldest places will be Klerksdorp in the North West and Bethlehem in the Free State, dropping to a below freezing -1°C.

Maximum temperatures are expected to remain cool over the central interior and the northern border, while the West Coast will experience cold weather conditions.

Warm weather is predicted for parts of the Eastern Cape, the southern coastline, the East Coast, the northern parts of the Northern Cape, and the Welkom region in the Free State.

Several places across the country will reach a high of 26°C.

Click here to see the specific forecast for your city over the next few days

Pretoria is expected to experience a maximum of 22°C, while Johannesburg is expected to reach 21°C and Bloemfontein is expected to experience a high of 23°C.

Along the coastal regions, Cape Town will reach a high of 16°C, while Port Elizabeth will reach a maximum of 24°C. A high of 25°C is expected for Durban.

Read more on:    weather

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Cop allegedly shoots wife in full view of school staff

2018-06-22 19:03

Inside News24

 

/News
WATCH: Mixed reactions to new North West premier's age
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results Wednesday June 20 2018-06-20 21:03 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 