Weather Update: Most of SA heats up

Most parts of the country are expected to heat up on Tuesday and, thanks to strong winds, fire warnings have been issued in the Western and Northern Cape.

Warnings

Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected in the Western Cape (except the Cape Metropole), Namakwa District and the western interior of the Northern Cape.

Special weather advisories

Strong interior winds (45-60km/h) are expected over the Northern Cape and the northern parts of the West Coast District of the Western Cape until Tuesday.

A heat wave, with persistently high temperatures, is expected over the West Coast District, the Cape Metropole and the western Cape Winelands until Thursday.

Poor visibility due to sandstorms is expected along the coastal areas between Alexander Bay and Kleinsee on Tuesday morning.

Rain

Isolated showers and thundershowers are expected over the northern parts of the Northern Cape.

The rest of the country remains dry.

Temperatures

Minimum temperatures are expected to be cool across the eastern half of the country, with cold conditions across the eastern interior. Warmer conditions are expected over the west.

Ermelo in Mpumalanga is expected to be one of the coldest places, with a minimum temperature of 5°C.

Cool temperatures persist along the northern border and adjacent interior.

The rest of the country is expected to heat up with warm to hot conditions across most parts. The southern parts of the Western Cape and adjacent interior are expected to be very hot.

Oudtshoorn in the Western Cape is expected to be one of the hottest places, reaching a high of 39°C.

In Gauteng, Pretoria will reach a high of 26°C while Johannesburg will reach a high of 25°C.

Bloemfontein will reach a high of 27°C.

Along the coast, Cape Town will reach a high of 33°C, Port Elizabeth is expected to reach a high of 31°C and Durban is expected to hit a maximum of 24°C.

