Weather Update: Nippy weekend ahead, with high seas alert for the Garden Route

A cold front is moving across the Western and Eastern Cape, bringing with it high seas and gale force winds in parts.

While the Western Cape has had some much-needed rain, conditions will ease somewhat over the weekend, but temperatures will remain cold in parts.

The South African Weather Service says gale force westerly winds 65km/h) are expected between the coast of Cape St Francis and Port Alfred on Saturday morning.

High seas with wave heights of 6m are expected between Plettenberg Bay and Port Alfred, subsiding somewhat in the afternoon.

Rain

Rain will be scattered across the Western and Eastern Cape on Friday evening. Rugby fans in Bloem can rest easy as there is only a 30% chance of rain exists over parts of the Garden Route and the northern most corner of KwaZulu-Natal on Saturday.

Snow

The Cederberg has received a dusting of snow at between 2cm and 5cm, Matroosberg and the Hex River Mountains between 3cm and 7cm with the heaviest falls being expected on the peaks to the east of Wellington (Sneeukop), where up to 15cm are expected, according to Snow Report.

Temperatures

Minimum temperature will be cool to cold across most of the country, with Gauteng hitting freezing point and lower at the start of the weekend.

The coldest places are expected to be Vryburg in North West and Bloemfontein in the Free State, both dropping to below freezing at -3°C.

Maximum temperatures for South Africa will be cool to warm, mostly towards the north-east of the country.

The hottest place will be Musina in Limpopo, reaching a high of 31°C.

Click here to see the specific forecast for your city over the next few days

Pretoria is expected to experience a maximum of 18°C, while Johannesburg is expected to reach 17°C, and Bloemfontein is expected to have a high of 15°C.

Along the coastal regions, Cape Town will reach a high of 16°C again, while Port Elizabeth will reach a maximum of 18°C, and a high of 23°C is expected for Durban again.