 

Weather Update: Nippy weekend ahead, with high seas alert for the Garden Route

2018-06-15 18:56

iStock

iStock

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

A cold front is moving across the Western and Eastern Cape, bringing with it high seas and gale force winds in parts. 

While the Western Cape has had some much-needed rain, conditions will ease somewhat over the weekend, but temperatures will remain cold in parts.   

The South African Weather Service says gale force westerly winds 65km/h) are expected between the coast of Cape St Francis and Port Alfred on Saturday morning. 

High seas with wave heights of 6m are expected between Plettenberg Bay and Port Alfred, subsiding somewhat in the afternoon.  

Rain

Rain will be scattered across the Western and Eastern Cape on Friday evening. Rugby fans in Bloem can rest easy as there is only a 30% chance of rain exists over parts of the Garden Route and the northern most corner of KwaZulu-Natal on Saturday.   

Snow

The Cederberg has received a dusting of snow at between 2cm and 5cm, Matroosberg and the Hex River Mountains between 3cm and 7cm with the heaviest falls being expected on the peaks to the east of Wellington (Sneeukop), where up to 15cm are expected, according to Snow Report

Temperatures

Minimum temperature will be cool to cold across most of the country, with Gauteng hitting freezing point and lower at the start of the weekend.  

The coldest places are expected to be Vryburg in North West and Bloemfontein in the Free State, both dropping to below freezing at -3°C.

Maximum temperatures for South Africa will be cool to warm, mostly towards the north-east of the country. 

The hottest place will be Musina in Limpopo, reaching a high of 31°C.

Click here to see the specific forecast for your city over the next few days

Pretoria is expected to experience a maximum of 18°C, while Johannesburg is expected to reach 17°C, and Bloemfontein is expected to have a high of 15°C.

Along the coastal regions, Cape Town will reach a high of 16°C again, while Port Elizabeth will reach a maximum of 18°C, and a high of 23°C is expected for Durban again.

Read more on:    weather

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Service delivery protests flare up in East London

2018-06-15 18:36

Inside News24

 
/News
The dying hours of Ramadan: Malmesbury mosque buries murdered worshippers
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results Wednesday June 13 2018-06-13 21:04 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 