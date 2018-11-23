Weather Update: Pleasant weekend ahead for most of SA as temperatures rise

Most of SA is in for a pleasant weekend as temperatures are expected to increase, bringing with it warm to hot temperatures for many parts of the country.

Warnings



Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected in the northern parts of the Northern Cape and the western parts of the Free State and North West.

Watches

Severe thunderstorms are expected over the midlands of KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) and in the south-eastern parts of Mpumalanga.

Rain

Isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers are expected in the southern parts of Gauteng, the Lowveld region of Mpumalanga, the south-eastern parts of Limpopo, the north-eastern parts of the Free State and across KZN.

Temperatures

Minimum temperatures are expected to be cool across the southern parts of the escarpment.

Moderate conditions have been predicted for most of the country while warm to hot conditions are expected along parts of the East Coast and the northern border.

Sutherland in the Northern Cape is expected to be one of the coldest places, with an expected minimum temperature of 5°C.

Maximum temperatures are expected to be warm along the coastline, in the East Coast and adjacent interior, and in the north, including Gauteng, Mpumalanga and the central parts of Limpopo.

The rest of the country is expected to experience hot weather with very hot conditions in the northern parts of the Northern Cape, the western parts of the North West, and along parts of the northern border.

Upington in the Northern Cape is expected to be one of the hottest places, with a high of 39°C.

Click here to see the specific forecast for your city over the next few days

In Gauteng, Pretoria will reach a high of 31°C while Johannesburg will reach a high of 29°C.

Bloemfontein will reach a high of 34°C.

Along the coast, Cape Town is expected to reach a high of 25°C, while Port Elizabeth is expected to reach a high of 24°C and Durban a high of 27°C.

