 

Weather Update: Pleasant weekend ahead for most of SA as temperatures rise

2018-11-23 19:21
(iStock)

(iStock)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Most of SA is in for a pleasant weekend as temperatures are expected to increase, bringing with it warm to hot temperatures for many parts of the country.

Warnings

Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected in the northern parts of the Northern Cape and the western parts of the Free State and North West.

Watches

Severe thunderstorms are expected over the midlands of KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) and in the south-eastern parts of Mpumalanga.

Rain

Isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers are expected in the southern parts of Gauteng, the Lowveld region of Mpumalanga, the south-eastern parts of Limpopo, the north-eastern parts of the Free State and across KZN.

Temperatures 

Minimum temperatures are expected to be cool across the southern parts of the escarpment.

Moderate conditions have been predicted for most of the country while warm to hot conditions are expected along parts of the East Coast and the northern border.

Sutherland in the Northern Cape is expected to be one of the coldest places, with an expected minimum temperature of 5°C.

Maximum temperatures are expected to be warm along the coastline, in the East Coast and adjacent interior, and in the north, including Gauteng, Mpumalanga and the central parts of Limpopo.

The rest of the country is expected to experience hot weather with very hot conditions in the northern parts of the Northern Cape, the western parts of the North West, and along parts of the northern border.

Upington in the Northern Cape is expected to be one of the hottest places, with a high of 39°C.

Click here to see the specific forecast for your city over the next few days

In Gauteng, Pretoria will reach a high of 31°C while Johannesburg will reach a high of 29°C.

Bloemfontein will reach a high of 34°C.

Along the coast, Cape Town is expected to reach a high of 25°C, while Port Elizabeth is expected to reach a high of 24°C and Durban a high of 27°C.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter

Read more on:    weather

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

ANALYSIS: Mogoeng’s conundrum - How to unclog the court system

19 minutes ago

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Suspected Pretoria burglar caught breaking into school
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Bellville 20:13 PM
Road name: N1 Inbound

Inbound
Cape Town 15:10 PM
Road name: METRO RAIL

More traffic reports
PowerBall and PowerBall Plus results Tuesday, November 20 2018-11-20 21:06 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 