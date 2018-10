The weather in Gauteng is expected to be partly cloudy following a weekend of severe storms, heavy rains and flooding across the province.

The SA Weather Service (SAWS) said fog patches will prevail on Monday morning in some places, with otherwise partly cloudy and warm weather.

The weekend saw hail, heavy downpours and strong winds lash parts of Gauteng relentlessly, with cars being caught up in flash floods and roads blocked by hail.

Scattered showers are expected over the northern parts of Limpopo, the eastern region of Mpumalanga and along parts of the east coast and the Cape Metropole.

Minimum temperatures are expected to be cool to cold in the interior while the remainder of the country is expected to experience warmer conditions.



Bethlehem in the Free State is expected to be one of the coldest places, dropping to 5°C.



Maximum temperatures remain cool to warm across most of the country, with hot weather predicted for Limpopo.



Musina and Phalaborwa in Limpopo are expected to be some of the hottest places, reaching highs of 36°C.

Pretoria will reach a high of 28°C while Johannesburg will touch 24°C and Bloemfontein will reach a high of 25°C.

Along the coast, Cape Town is expected to reach a high of 20°C, while Port Elizabeth is expected to have a maximum temperature of 21°C. Durban is expected to reach a high of 25°C.

