Weather Update: Rain for most of the central interior and the east of SA

Afternoon showers and thundershowers have been predicted for most parts of the central interior and the eastern parts of SA on Friday.

Meanwhile, temperatures are expected to rise countrywide.

Warnings



Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over parts of the Northern Cape, the Central Karoo of the Western Cape, the northern interior of the Eastern Cape, and the western parts of both the North West and the Free State provinces.

Special weather advisories

Strong interior winds are expected over the south-eastern parts of the Northern Cape, the eastern parts of the Central Karoo of the Western Cape and the extreme north-western parts of the Eastern Cape.

Rain

Isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers are expected in the western parts of the North West, the north-eastern parts of the Free State, the eastern and northern parts of the Northern Cape, and in the Eastern Cape and KwaZulu-Natal, except in the extreme northeast.

Temperatures

Minimum temperatures are expected to be cool along the south of the escarpment and the southern parts of the Highveld region.

The rest of the country is expected to experience moderate morning conditions.

Sutherland in the Northern Cape is expected to be one of the coldest places, dropping to 3°C.

Temperatures are expected to rise by the afternoon and warm conditions are expected along the East Coast and adjacent interior, the coastline, and the West Coast and adjacent interior.

Warm weather continues in the extreme northern parts of the country, with hot to very hot weather predicted for the central interior.

However, cool weather has been predicted for the southern parts of Mpumalanga.

Upington in the Northern Cape is expected to be one of the hottest places, with a high of 40°C.

Click here to see the specific forecast for your city over the next few days

In Gauteng, Pretoria will reach a high of 29°C while Johannesburg will reach a high of 27°C.

Bloemfontein will reach a high of 34°C.

Along the coast, Cape Town and Durban are expected to reach a high of 26°C, while Port Elizabeth is expected to reach a high of 24°C.

