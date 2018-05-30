Weather Update: SA braces for a cold winter

Cold weather is expected for most of the country on Thursday, as winter approaches.

Watches

Gale force to strong gale force northeasterly winds (65-80km/h) are expected between Saldanha Bay and Cape Agulhas on Thursday night.

Localised flooding is expected over the Cape Metropole, Overberg and western Cape Winelands overnight on Thursday night, continuing into Friday morning.

Rain

Scattered showers are expected over the eastern parts of the country and across the Highveld, as well as the southwestern parts of the Western Cape.



The rest of the country will remain dry.

Temperatures

Minimum temperatures are expected to be cold across the country, especially in the central region, while warmer weather is expected for the East Coast.



The coldest place in South Africa is Sutherland in the Northern Cape, dropping to a freezing -1°C, with a high of 10°C.



Maximum temperatures remain cold across the western parts of the country and along the West Coast, as well as the eastern parts of the Free State.



Cooler weather is expected across most of central SA and along the coastline, while temperatures are expected to increase towards the north and along the northern border.



The hottest place in South Africa is expected to be Skukuza, reaching a high of 28°C.



Click here to see the specific forecast for your city over the next few days



Pretoria is expected to experience a maximum of 24°C, while Johannesburg is expected to have a high of 22°C. A maximum of 20°C is predicted for Bloemfontein.



Along the coastal regions, Cape Town will reach a high of 15°C, while Port Elizabeth will reach a maximum of 21°C, and a high 23°C of is expected for Durban.