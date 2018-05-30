 

Weather Update: SA braces for a cold winter

2018-05-30 19:03
(iStock)

(iStock)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Cold weather is expected for most of the country on Thursday, as winter approaches.

Watches

Gale force to strong gale force northeasterly winds (65-80km/h) are expected between Saldanha Bay and Cape Agulhas on Thursday night.

Localised flooding is expected over the Cape Metropole, Overberg and western Cape Winelands overnight on Thursday night, continuing into Friday morning.

Rain

Scattered showers are expected over the eastern parts of the country and across the Highveld, as well as the southwestern parts of the Western Cape.

The rest of the country will remain dry.

Temperatures

Minimum temperatures are expected to be cold across the country, especially in the central region, while warmer weather is expected for the East Coast.

The coldest place in South Africa is Sutherland in the Northern Cape, dropping to a freezing -1°C, with a high of 10°C.

Maximum temperatures remain cold across the western parts of the country and along the West Coast, as well as the eastern parts of the Free State.

Cooler weather is expected across most of central SA and along the coastline, while temperatures are expected to increase towards the north and along the northern border.

The hottest place in South Africa is expected to be Skukuza, reaching a high of 28°C.

Click here to see the specific forecast for your city over the next few days

Pretoria is expected to experience a maximum of 24°C, while Johannesburg is expected to have a high of 22°C. A maximum of 20°C is predicted for Bloemfontein.

Along the coastal regions, Cape Town will reach a high of 15°C, while Port Elizabeth will reach a maximum of 21°C, and a high 23°C of is expected for Durban.

Read more on:    weather

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Siya Kolisi's appointment as Springbok captain 'makes us walk very tall' – Tutu

2018-05-30 19:01

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Murder-accused Jason Rohde testifies about wife's death
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 08:14 AM
Road name: METRO RAIL

Cape Town 06:10 AM
Road name: METRO RAIL

More traffic reports
PowerBall and PowerBall Plus results Tuesday, May 29 2018-05-29 21:06 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 