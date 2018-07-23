Weather Update: SA remains warm along the coast with cooler interior

The
interior of the country is expected to be cool while most of the coastal
regions are expected to be warm on Tuesday.
Warnings
Extremely
high fire danger conditions are expected over the Central Karoo of the Western Cape.
Temperatures
Minimum temperatures will be cold
across most parts of the country to very cold across the central interior and
cool in the coastal regions.
The coldest place will be
Bethlehem in the Free State, dropping to a below-freezing -2°C.
Maximum temperatures remain cool for
most parts of the country including the Western Cape coast, western parts of
KwaZulu-Natal and the south coast and north of the escarpment in the Eastern
Cape.
Warmer conditions are expected for
the Lowveld in Mpumalanga, southern Lowveld in Limpopo, parts of the Northern
Cape, Western Cape, Eastern Cape and KwaZulu-Natal.
The hottest place will be Oudtshoorn
in the Western Cape, reaching a high of 30°C.
Pretoria will reach a high of 22°C,
with Johannesburg expected to reach 20°C and Bloemfontein is expecting a maximum
of 21°C.
Along the coast, Cape Town will
reach 22°C, with Port Elizabeth expected to reach a high of 28°C and Durban
expecting a maximum of 25°C.
