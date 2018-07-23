 

Weather Update: SA remains warm along the coast with cooler interior

2018-07-23 19:47
The interior of the country is expected to be cool while most of the coastal regions are expected to be warm on Tuesday. 

Warnings

Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over the Central Karoo of the Western Cape.

Temperatures

Minimum temperatures will be cold across most parts of the country to very cold across the central interior and cool in the coastal regions.

The coldest place will be Bethlehem in the Free State, dropping to a below-freezing -2°C.

Maximum temperatures remain cool for most parts of the country including the Western Cape coast, western parts of KwaZulu-Natal and the south coast and north of the escarpment in the Eastern Cape.

Warmer conditions are expected for the Lowveld in Mpumalanga, southern Lowveld in Limpopo, parts of the Northern Cape, Western Cape, Eastern Cape and KwaZulu-Natal.

The hottest place will be Oudtshoorn in the Western Cape, reaching a high of 30°C.

Pretoria will reach a high of 22°C, with Johannesburg expected to reach 20°C and Bloemfontein is expecting a maximum of 21°C.

Along the coast, Cape Town will reach 22°C, with Port Elizabeth expected to reach a high of 28°C and Durban expecting a maximum of 25°C.

Read more on:    weather

