 

Weather Update: SA's interior to experience a drop in temperature

2018-07-18 19:19
(iStock)

(iStock)

The central interior of the country is expected to experience a drop in minimum temperatures on Thursday.

Warnings

Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected for the West Coast District of the Western Cape.

Special Weather Advisories

A heat wave with persistently high temperatures is expected along the northern coastal areas of Namakwa District in the Northern Cape until Thursday.

Temperatures

Minimum temperatures will be cold across most of the country and very cold conditions are expected for the central interior.

The coldest place will be Bethlehem in the Free State dropping to a below-freezing -5°C.

Maximum temperatures remain cool to cold across the central interior of the country.

Warm weather is expected along the coastlines and adjacent interior of the Northern Cape, Western Cape and the southern parts of the Eastern Cape.

The hottest places will be Alexander Bay in the Northern Cape and Vredendal in the Western Cape, both with a high of 31°C.

Click here to see the specific forecast for your city over the next few days

Pretoria and Bloemfontein will reach a high of 18°C, while Johannesburg is expected to reach a maximum of 16°C.

Along the coast, Cape Town will reach 26°C, while Port Elizabeth will experience a high of 28°C and Durban a maximum of 22°C.

weather

