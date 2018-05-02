Weather Update: Scattered showers over parts of the Western Cape

Moderate temperatures are predicted over most parts of the country as heavy rain clears up on Thursday.

Gale force southwesterly winds of 70km/h are expected along the South Coast between Port Edward and Durban.

Rain

Scattered showers are expected over the eastern parts of the country, the coastline; and isolated morning showers across the Overberg District in the Western Cape.

Residents also experienced hail in the Nelspruit region of Mpumalanga.

Temperatures



Minimum temperatures are expected to be cool to moderate over most of the country with warmer morning temperatures along the East Coast, including KwaZulu-Natal, Limpopo and the Skukuza region in Mpumalanga.

The coldest places in South Africa are expected to be Sutherland in the Northern Cape, and Vryburg in the North West, with temperatures dropping to 5°C.

Maximum temperatures are expected to be warm across Mpumalanga and Limpopo, and most parts of the country while the coastline including the Eastern Cape and Western Cape experience moderate weather conditions.



The hottest place in South Africa will be Skukuza in Mpumalanga, reaching a high of 34°C.

Pretoria is expected to experience a maximum of 25°C, while Johannesburg is expected to have a high of 24°C. A high of 22°C is predicted for Bloemfontein.

Along the coastal regions, Cape Town is expected to reach 21°C, Port Elizabeth 21°C and Durban 24°C.