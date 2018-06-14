Weather Update: Several weather warnings issued for Central Karoo, Western and Eastern Cape

The SA Weather Service has issued various warnings to parts of Western Cape and Eastern Cape, as well as the Central Karoo for Friday as a cold front moves through the country.

Warnings

For the Eastern Cape, Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected in the central interior of the province and the coastline between Port Alfred and Coffee Bay. A high seas and gale force winds watch has also been advised for the area between Plettenberg Bay and Port Alfred, where waves are expected to exceed 6 metres and wind speeds will reach 65km/h in a westerly to south-westerly direction.

For Sea Rescue and Fire emergencies, you can dial 112 from your cell phone.

A warning has also been issued for the Central Karoo, including the Beaufort West area, where gale force north-westerly winds are expected to be between 50-80km/h.

A localised urban flooding warning has been advised for other parts of Western Cape, including the City of Cape Town, Cape Winelands and the western parts of the Overberg region. Beware of crossing flooded rivers and take extra precautions on the roads.

Rain

Tomorrow Cape Town can expect a 60% chance of rain, as well as the rest of Western Cape's south-western parts stretching from Langebaan to Gansbaai to across Northern Cape's border in Calvinia.

As the cold front moves in a north-eastern direction, a chance of 30% rain is forecast for the rest of Western Cape, the central, western and southern parts of Northern Cape and the western and northern parts of Eastern Cape.

Snow

There's also a small chance of snow in the north-eastern parts of Eastern Cape on the border with Lesotho.

Temperatures

Minimum temperature will be cold on the edges of the country, with very cold conditions in the interior.

The coldest places are expected to be Vryburg in North West and Bloemfontein in the Free State, both dropping to below freezing at -1°C.

Maximum temperatures for South Africa will be cold to cool throughout most of the country, except for warm temperatures on the East Coast up to Mpumalanga and the northern parts of North West and Limpopo.

The hottest place will be Phalaborwa in Limpopo, reaching a high of 30°C.

Click here to see the specific forecast for your city over the next few days

Pretoria is expected to experience a maximum of 21°C, while Johannesburg is expected to reach 20°C, and Bloemfontein is expected to have a high of 16°C.

Along the coastal regions, Cape Town will reach a high of 15°C again, while Port Elizabeth will reach a maximum of 22°C, and a high of 26°C is expected for Durban again.