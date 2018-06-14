 

Weather Update: Several weather warnings issued for Central Karoo, Western and Eastern Cape

2018-06-14 19:26

Gabi Zietsman

(iStock)

(iStock)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

The SA Weather Service has issued various warnings to parts of Western Cape and Eastern Cape, as well as the Central Karoo for Friday as a cold front moves through the country.

Warnings

For the Eastern Cape, Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected in the central interior of the province and the coastline between Port Alfred and Coffee Bay. A high seas and gale force winds watch has also been advised for the area between Plettenberg Bay and Port Alfred, where waves are expected to exceed 6 metres and wind speeds will reach 65km/h in a westerly to south-westerly direction.

For Sea Rescue and Fire emergencies, you can dial 112 from your cell phone.

A warning has also been issued for the Central Karoo, including the Beaufort West area, where gale force north-westerly winds are expected to be between 50-80km/h.

A localised urban flooding warning has been advised for other parts of Western Cape, including the City of Cape Town, Cape Winelands and the western parts of the Overberg region. Beware of crossing flooded rivers and take extra precautions on the roads.

Rain

Tomorrow Cape Town can expect a 60% chance of rain, as well as the rest of Western Cape's south-western parts stretching from Langebaan to Gansbaai to across Northern Cape's border in Calvinia.

As the cold front moves in a north-eastern direction, a chance of 30% rain is forecast for the rest of Western Cape, the central, western and southern parts of Northern Cape and the western and northern parts of Eastern Cape.

Snow

There's also a small chance of snow in the north-eastern parts of Eastern Cape on the border with Lesotho.

Temperatures

Minimum temperature will be cold on the edges of the country, with very cold conditions in the interior.

The coldest places are expected to be Vryburg in North West and Bloemfontein in the Free State, both dropping to below freezing at -1°C.

Maximum temperatures for South Africa will be cold to cool throughout most of the country, except for warm temperatures on the East Coast up to Mpumalanga and the northern parts of North West and Limpopo.

The hottest place will be Phalaborwa in Limpopo, reaching a high of 30°C.

Click here to see the specific forecast for your city over the next few days

Pretoria is expected to experience a maximum of 21°C, while Johannesburg is expected to reach 20°C, and Bloemfontein is expected to have a high of 16°C.

Along the coastal regions, Cape Town will reach a high of 15°C again, while Port Elizabeth will reach a maximum of 22°C, and a high of 26°C is expected for Durban again.

Read more on:    weather

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Mkhwebane's critics must prove 'incompetence' – Mthembu

2018-06-14 19:05

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Heavy rains hit Cape Town
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Delft 19:01 PM
Road name: Stellenbosch Arterial Road

Cape Town 16:13 PM
Road name: WET WEATHER

More traffic reports
Lotto results Wednesday June 13 2018-06-13 21:04 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 