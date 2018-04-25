 

Weather Update: Severe thunderstorms expected to continue over the Western Cape

2018-04-25 19:34
Severe thunderstorms are expected to continue for most parts of the Western Cape in the early hours of Thursday morning.

Alerts

Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over the Central and Little Karoo of the Western Cape.

Severe thunderstorms are expected over the Cape Metropole, southeastern parts of the Cape Winelands and extreme northern parts of the Overberg District overnight and are to continue into the early hours of Thursday morning.

Strong to gale-force northwesterly winds are expected over the Central Karoo of the Western Cape and the extreme southern interior of Namakwa of the Northern Cape.

Rain

Heavy rain and flooding are expected over the Cape Metropole on Wednesday evening through to Thursday morning, with a 60% chance of rain over the Cape Winelands and isolated showers over the Overberg District and along the West Coast, including the western parts of the Northern Cape.

The cold front is expected to pass over the central interior of the country, while the rest of the country remains dry.

Temperatures

Minimum temperatures will be warm along the East Coast, while the rest of the country will experience cool weather conditions, with cold conditions across the central interior.

The coldest place in South Africa is expected to be Sutherland in the Northern Cape, dropping to a near-freezing 3°C.

Maximum temperatures are expected to be cool across the western parts of the country, including the Western Cape, the Northern Cape, the western parts of the Eastern Cape, and the central and southwestern parts of the Free State, with cold conditions along the West Coast.

Temperatures increase moving eastwards, and warm temperatures are predicted for the eastern parts of the Eastern Cape, the northeastern parts of the Free State, the North West, Gauteng, the central and western parts of Mpumalanga, the southern parts of Limpopo, and the extreme western parts of KwaZulu-Natal, including the Ladysmith region.

High temperatures are expected across the northern border of Limpopo.

The hottest places in South Africa will be Skukuza in Mpumalanga, reaching a high of 36°C. 

Pretoria will experience a maximum of 29°C, while Johannesburg is expected to have a high of 28°C. Bloemfontein is to experience a high of 24°C.

Along the coastal regions, Cape Town is expected to reach 18°C, Port Elizabeth 24°C and Durban 30°C.

