Weather Update: Severe thunderstorms in the Highveld, very hot weather in the Lowveld

What To Read Next

The SA Weather Service has alerted those in the Highveld region of Mpumalanga to the possibility of severe thunderstorms on Saturday, while those in the Lowveld can expect extremely hot conditions.

Warnings

Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over the central and eastern parts of the Northern Cape, the western parts of the Free State and the North West.

Watches



Severe thunderstorms are expected over the Highveld region of Mpumalanga.

Special weather advisories

Extremely hot conditions are expected in the Lowveld of Mpumalanga on Saturday.

Hot and humid weather are expect to cause extremely uncomfortable conditions in the Lowveld.

Heatwave conditions with persistently high temperatures are expected in parts of Gauteng, in the south-western parts of Limpopo until Sunday and in the eastern parts of the Northern Cape, the Free State and the North West until Monday.

Rain



Isolated afternoon thunderstorms are expected in Mpumalanga, the south and south-western parts of Limpopo, and Gauteng.

Isolated showers and thundershowers are expected in the extreme eastern parts of the Free State, and the south-eastern and extreme western parts of KwaZulu-Natal.

Light rain can be expected along the escarpment and in the eastern parts of the Eastern Cape.

Temperatures

Minimum temperatures are expected to be warm across the country, with cooler conditions in the south-western parts of the Northern Cape.

Sutherland in the Northern Cape is expected to be one of the coldest places, with an expected minimum temperature of 4°C.

Maximum temperatures are expected to be cool along parts of the West Coast, the coastline and adjacent interior, as well as the Wild Coast.

Warmer conditions are expected along the East Coast and adjacent interior, the southern parts of the Drakensburg region, as well as the southern parts of the Great Karoo, and the Little Karoo.

Hot conditions have been predicted for parts of the central interior, with rising temperatures predicted for the northern and north-eastern parts of the country.

Extremely hot conditions are expected along the northern border and adjacent interior.

Skukuza in Mpumalanga is expected to be one of the hottest places, with a sizzling 41°C.

Click here to see the specific forecast for your city over the next few days

In Gauteng, Pretoria will reach a high of 36°C while Johannesburg will reach a high of 34°C.

Bloemfontein will reach a high of 37°C.

Along the coast, Cape Town and Port Elizabeth will reach a high of 22°C, while Durban will reach a high of 25°C.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter