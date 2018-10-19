Weather Update: Severe thunderstorms predicted for the the east and north

What To Read Next

Heavy rain and thunderstorms have been predicted for the eastern parts of the country, and some parts of the north, on Saturday.

Warnings

Gale-force south-easterly to easterly winds of 60-70km/h (gusting 80-90km/h) are expected along the south-west coast between Table Bay and Cape Agulhas, as well as over the extreme western parts of the Northern Cape.

Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over the extreme western parts of both the North West and the Free State, in parts of the Northern Cape, except in the south east, and in the western parts of the Western Cape.

Watches

Severe thunderstorms are expected in places in Gauteng, the Mpumalanga Highveld and the southern parts of Limpopo.

Special weather advisories

Strong interior winds of 45-60km/h are expected in the Northern Cape until Sunday.

Reduction in visibility, due to blowing sand and dust, are expected in places in the extreme western parts of the Northern Cape until Sunday.

Rain

Scattered showers and thundershowers are expected over parts of Mpumalanga and KwaZulu-Natal.

Isolated showers and thundershowers are expected in Limpopo, the eastern parts of the North West and the north-eastern parts of the Free State.

Light rain can be expected along the eastern parts of the southern coastline and adjacent interior.

Temperatures

Cool morning conditions can be expected across the southern Highveld region and the south-western parts of the Northern Cape.

The rest of the country will experience moderate conditions.

Cradock in the Eastern Cape is expected to be one of the coldest places, dropping to 3°C.

Maximum temperatures remain cool along parts of the Highveld and the southern half of the country, including the coastline and the East Coast.

Warmer conditions can be expected along the West Coast, the northern interior and in most of the north.

Alexander Bay in the Northern Cape is expected to be one of the hottest places, reaching a high of 38°C.

Click here to see the specific forecast for your city over the next few days

In Gauteng, Pretoria will reach a high of 28°C while Johannesburg will reach a high of 26°C.

Bloemfontein will reach a high of 25°C.

Along the coast, Cape Town will reach a high of 26°C, Port Elizabeth a high of 19°C, and Durban is expected to hit a maximum of 21°C.

