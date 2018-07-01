 

Weather Update: Snowfall, rainfall, gale force winds and intense cold front set to batter parts of SA

2018-07-01 18:19

Severe morning frost, heavy rainfall, disruptive snowfalls, strong winds and an intense cold front is expected to sweep across parts of the country on Monday.

The SA Weather Service on Sunday issued warnings, watches and special weather advisories.

Warning

It warned of extremely high fire danger conditions over the extreme eastern parts of the Free State, the central and north-western parts of KwaZulu-Natal (KZN), extending to places along the coast.

A Gale force westerly to south-westerly wind of 70 to 80 km/h is expected between Cape Agulhas and Port Edward.

Heavy rainfall leading to localised flooding is expected over the West Coast District, Cape Winelands, Cape Metropole and western parts of the Overberg District of the Western Cape in the morning.

Disruptive snowfalls are expected in places over the high-ground and mountainous areas of southern Namakwa of the Northern Cape, as well as the West Coast District and Cape Winelands of the Western Cape.

Watch

A watch for disruptive snowfalls are expected over the high-ground areas of the Eastern Cape, including the mountains between Willowmore and Joubertina, the Sneeuberg, Winterberg and Southern Drakensberg.

Special weather advisory

It said an intense cold front is moving over the Western Cape and southern Northern Cape, spreading into the Eastern Cape.

"The public and small stock farmers are advised that very cold conditions with snowfalls as well as wet and windy conditions are expected which will spread to areas over southern Free State and north-western KwaZulu-Natal tomorrow."

The weather service also noted that there might be a chance of thunder activity in Cape Town, with a possibility of small hail overnight.

"Please make sure you park your cars in some form of undercover parking and keep pets indoors."

Temperatures

Cold and very cold morning conditions are expected across the country with extremely cold conditions expected over the central interior.

Bethlehem in the Free State and Standerton in Mpumalanga will experience the coldest conditions, with both dropping to a below freezing -3°C.

Maximum temperatures are expected to be cool in parts of Gauteng and KZN, while the central Karoo will experience very cold weather conditions.

The northern border and coastal belt of KZN are expected to be warm.

Skukuza in Mpumalanga is expected to experience the warmest conditions, reaching a high of 29°C.

Click here to see the specific forecast for your city over the next few days

Pretoria is expected to experience a maximum of 21°C, while Johannesburg is expected to reach 19°C. Bloemfontein is expected to reach a high of 08°C.

Along the coastal regions, Cape Town will reach a high of 12°C, while Port Elizabeth will reach a maximum of 15°C. A high of 25°C is expected for Durban.

