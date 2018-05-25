Weather Update: Sunny Saturday for northern parts of SA

Warm weather conditions are predicted for most of the country on Saturday.

Rain

Scattered showers are expected along the southern coastline, the central parts of KwaZulu-Natal (KZN), and the central parts of Mpumalanga.

The rest of the country will remain dry.

Temperatures

Minimum temperatures are expected to be cool to cold across the western, and central parts of the country, with warmer conditions along the coastline, the East Coast, as well as the northern border.



The coldest places in South Africa are expected to be Bethlehem in the Free State, and Vryburg in the North West, both dropping to a near freezing 1°C.



Maximum temperatures remain cool along the southeastern parts of the country including the Western Cape, the Eastern Cape, and the southern parts of the Northern Cape.

Temperatures are expected to rise across the central parts of the country, including the northern parts of the Northern Cape, the Free State, Gauteng, and KZN.

Warm conditions are expected along the northern border.

The hottest place in South Africa is expected to be Skuzuza in Mpumalanga, reaching a high of 29°C.

Pretoria is expected to experience a maximum of 25°C, while Johannesburg is expected to have a high of 24°C. A high of 22°C is predicted for Bloemfontein.



Along the coastal regions, Cape Town will reach a high of 19°C, while Port Elizabeth will reach a high of 20°C and Durban will reach a high of 24°C.