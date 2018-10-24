 

Weather Update: Sweltering conditions persist across SA

2018-10-24 19:42
A heat wave persists over the Western Cape on Thursday, with record-high temperatures in some parts.

Warnings

Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over the Namakwa District of the Northern Cape, the West Coast District and the interior of the Western Cape as well as the extreme north-western part of the Eastern Cape.

Special weather advisories

Heat waves, with persistently high temperatures, are expected over the coastal regions of the Northern Cape, the West Coast District, the Cape Metropole, the Cape Winelands and the Garden Route District until Sunday.

However, the heat wave along the coastal areas of the Garden Route is only expected to last until Thursday.

Extremely hot conditions are expected in places over the West Coast District, the Southern Cape Winelands and Little Karoo regions on Thursday.

Temperatures 

Minimum temperatures are expected to be cool over the north-eastern parts of the Highveld region.

The rest of the country is expected to experience moderate conditions, while warm conditions are expected along the West Coast.

Ermelo in Mpumalanga is expected to be one of the coldest places, with an expected minimum temperature of 6°C.

With an increase in temperatures, the coastline, parts of the West Coast and adjacent interior, the eastern parts of the Northern Cape, as well as the eastern and northern interior of the country are expected to be warm.

Hot conditions are expected along the extreme eastern parts of Limpopo and Mpumalanga, the southern parts of KwaZulu-Natal, most of the Eastern Cape, and the southern and western parts of the Northern Cape.

Extremely hot conditions can be expected across the Little Karoo and in parts of the West Coast.

Vredendal and Outdshoorn in the Western Cape are expected to be two of the hottest places, with a blazing maximum of 40°C.

Click here to see the specific forecast for your city over the next few days

Pretoria and Bloemfontein will reach a high of 30°C while Johannesburg will reach a high of 28°C.

Along the coast, Cape Town will reach a high of 30°C, Port Elizabeth is expected to experience a high of 24°C, and Durban a high of 29°C.

Read more on:    weather

