 

Weather Update: Temperatures rise, rain clears across most parts of SA

2018-11-02 19:23
(Hanlie Gouws, News24)

(Hanlie Gouws, News24)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Rain is expected to clear over the weekend and only drizzle is expected over parts of the north of SA in the morning on Saturday.

Warnings

Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected in places over the interior and eastern parts of the Northern Cape, as well as the northern interior of the Eastern Cape and the western parts of the North West and in the Free State.

In the Western Cape, high fire danger conditions are expected in the West Coast district, the Cape Metropole, the Cape Winelands, the Overberg, the Garden Route and the Central Karoo.

Rain

Morning drizzle can be expected in the eastern parts of Limpopo and the eastern parts of Mpumalanga.

The rest of the country remains dry.

Temperatures 

Minimum temperatures are expected to be cool along the northern border and adjacent interior. The rest of the country is expected to experience cold to very cold morning conditions.

Sutherland in the Northern Cape is expected to be one of the coldest places, dropping to 2°C.

Maximum temperatures remain cool in the east, including the north-central parts of Limpopo and in Mpumalanga, parts of Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal, and the eastern parts of the Free State.

Warm weather is expected for the exterior of Limpopo, the North West, the western parts of the Free State, the south-eastern parts of the Northern Cape, and the Eastern Cape.

Hot to very hot weather can be expected over the western half of the country, including the Northern Cape and the Western Cape.

Riversdale in the Western Cape is expected to be one of the hottest places, with a maximum of 39°C.

Click here to see the specific forecast for your city over the next few days

In Gauteng, Pretoria will reach a high of 25°C while Johannesburg will reach a high of 23°C.

Bloemfontein will reach a high of 30°C.

Along the coast, Cape Town will reach a high of 31°C, Port Elizabeth is expected to experience a high of 24°C, and Durban a high of 23°C.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter

Read more on:    weather

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

WATCH: Ramaphosa responds to the call for an intervention in Cape Flats gangsterism

2018-11-02 19:12

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Ramaphosa responds to the call for an intervention in Cape Flats gangsterism
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 15:25 PM
Road name: METRO RAIL

Cape Town 15:24 PM
Road name: METRO RAIL

More traffic reports
PowerBall and PowerBall Plus results Friday, November 2 22 minutes ago Click here for the full list of lottery results

Jobs in Cape Town [change area]

Jobs in Western Cape region

HSE Manager

Cape Town
Tumaini Consulting
R550 000.00 - R650 000.00 Per Year

SQL Reporter

Cape Town
Communicate Cape Town IT
R10 000.00 - R12 000.00 Per Month

Reporting Accountant

Cape Town
Network Finance Professional / Prudential
R310 000.00 - R360 000.00 Per Year

Browse more Cape Town jobs...
Register your CV...
Get Job alerts in your e-mail...
RECRUITERS – Advertise your jobs here

Property [change area]

There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 