Weather Update: Temperatures rise, rain clears across most parts of SA

Rain is expected to clear over the weekend and only drizzle is expected over parts of the north of SA in the morning on Saturday.

Warnings

Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected in places over the interior and eastern parts of the Northern Cape, as well as the northern interior of the Eastern Cape and the western parts of the North West and in the Free State.

In the Western Cape, high fire danger conditions are expected in the West Coast district, the Cape Metropole, the Cape Winelands, the Overberg, the Garden Route and the Central Karoo.

Rain

Morning drizzle can be expected in the eastern parts of Limpopo and the eastern parts of Mpumalanga.

The rest of the country remains dry.

Temperatures

Minimum temperatures are expected to be cool along the northern border and adjacent interior. The rest of the country is expected to experience cold to very cold morning conditions.

Sutherland in the Northern Cape is expected to be one of the coldest places, dropping to 2°C.

Maximum temperatures remain cool in the east, including the north-central parts of Limpopo and in Mpumalanga, parts of Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal, and the eastern parts of the Free State.

Warm weather is expected for the exterior of Limpopo, the North West, the western parts of the Free State, the south-eastern parts of the Northern Cape, and the Eastern Cape.

Hot to very hot weather can be expected over the western half of the country, including the Northern Cape and the Western Cape.

Riversdale in the Western Cape is expected to be one of the hottest places, with a maximum of 39°C.

Click here to see the specific forecast for your city over the next few days

In Gauteng, Pretoria will reach a high of 25°C while Johannesburg will reach a high of 23°C.

Bloemfontein will reach a high of 30°C.

Along the coast, Cape Town will reach a high of 31°C, Port Elizabeth is expected to experience a high of 24°C, and Durban a high of 23°C.

