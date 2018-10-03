 

Weather Update: Thundershowers and cool conditions in the north and east of SA

2018-10-03 19:25

Cooler weather has been predicted for the northern and eastern parts of the country, along with isolated showers and thundershowers on Thursday.

Warnings

Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over the north-western parts of the Northern Cape.

Watches

Heavy rainfall is expected in areas along the north-coast and adjacent interior of KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) in the morning.

Special weather advisories

Light snowfalls are expected over the high-lying areas of the south-western parts of KZN and the extreme eastern parts of Free State into Thursday morning.

Very cold conditions are expected over the eastern and north-eastern high ground overnight into Thursday.

Strong interior winds of 45-70km/h are expected in places over the north-western parts of the Northern Cape into late Thursday morning.

Reduced visibility due to sand/duststorms is expected over the north-western parts of the Northern Cape on Thursday morning.

Rain

Scattered morning showers and thundershowers can be expected across Mpumalanga and Limpopo, including the Highveld.

Isolated morning showers and thundershowers are expected in the northern parts of KZN, but are expected to be scattered in the north east where heavy rain is possible.

Temperatures 

Minimum temperatures are expected to be cool to cold across the central interior, including the Little Karoo as well as the southern coastline.

The West Coast is expected to be warmer, as well as the northern border.

Bethlehem in the Free State is expected to be one of the coldest places, dropping to 0°C.

Maximum temperatures are expected to increase in the west and the West Coast is expected to be hot.

Cooler weather has been predicted for central and eastern parts of the country, including the eastern parts of the Northern Cape, the southern and eastern coastlines, and the northern border.

Cold weather is expected along the Highveld.

Alexander Bay in the Northern Cape is expected to be one of the hottest places, reaching a high of 36°C.

Click here to see the specific forecast for your city over the next few days

In Gauteng, Pretoria will reach a high of 19°C and Johannesburg 17°C.

Bloemfontein is expected to reach 23°C.

Along the coast, Cape Town is expected to reach a high of 25°C, while Port Elizabeth is expected to reach a high of 21°C and Durban a high of 20°C.

