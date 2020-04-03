 

Weather update | Thundershowers expected on what will be a cool to warm Saturday

2020-04-03 18:45
(iStock)

Thundershowers are forecast across most of the country on Saturday, but first, there will be cool conditions in most provinces, according to the South African Weather Service.

Warnings:

Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over the Central Karoo and Kannaland municipalities in the Western Cape.

The weather in your region:

It will be cloudy and cold to cool in Gauteng, with scattered showers and thundershowers but isolated in the north-east.

The expected UVB sunburn index is moderate.

Mpumalanga can expect morning fog patches over the escarpment, otherwise cloudy and cool with isolated showers and thundershowers. It will be warm over the Lowveld.

Morning fog patches are expected over the Limpopo escarpment, otherwise cloudy and cool to warm with isolated showers and thundershowers.

In the North West, it will be cloudy and cool with scattered showers and thundershowers but isolated in the north-west. It will become partly cloudy from the west later on.

The Free State will be cloudy and cool with isolated showers and thundershowers but scattered in the east and central parts, where it will be cold in places. It will become partly cloudy from the west from the afternoon.

The Northern Cape will be cloudy and cool along the coast and the south-eastern interior at first with morning fog patches, otherwise fine and warm to hot but partly cloudy in the east with isolated showers and thundershowers in the extreme east in the early morning.

The wind along the coast will be light to moderate, southerly to south-westerly.

The Western Cape will be cloudy along the coast in the evening, otherwise fine and warm to hot but very hot in places over the eastern interior, becoming partly cloudy over the north-eastern parts in the afternoon.

The wind along the coast will be light to moderate westerly to north-westerly but easterly to north-easterly in the south.

The expected UVB sunburn index is high.

The western half of the Eastern Cape will be partly cloudy with fog patches in the northern interior, otherwise fine and hot to very hot in places, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon.

The wind along the coast will be light to moderate north-westerly becoming moderate north-easterly east of St Francis in the afternoon but light westerly in the west, freshening in the evening spreading east overnight.

In the eastern half of the Eastern Cape, it will be cloudy in the north and east at first, otherwise partly cloudy and warm to hot with isolated showers and thundershowers but fine in the south along the coast.

The wind along the coast will be light to moderate north-westerly becoming moderate north-easterly in the afternoon.

KwaZulu-Natal will be partly cloudy and warm but cool in the south-west, becoming cloudy in the afternoon with isolated showers and thundershowers except in the south-east.The wind along the coast will be moderate northerly to north-easterly.The expected UVB sunburn index is high.

- Compiled by Kamva Somdyala

