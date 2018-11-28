 

Weather Update: Thundershowers in three provinces, hot weather in other parts

2018-11-28 19:07
(iStock)

Some isolated showers and thundershowers are expected in parts of Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal and the Free State, but temperatures are expected to soar in parts of the Northern Cape, the North West and along the West Coast.

Warnings

Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over most of the North West and the northern and central parts of the Northern Cape.

Rain

Isolated showers and thundershowers can be expected in parts of Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) in the morning, and in the north-eastern parts of the Free State from the afternoon.

Morning drizzle can be expected along the escarpment and Highveld in Mpumalanga and Limpopo.

Temperatures 

Minimum temperatures are expected to be cool to cold along the southern parts of the escarpment and the southern Highveld region.

Moderate conditions are expected across the rest of the country with warm conditions along the northern border and adjacent interior.

Sutherland in the Northern Cape is expected to be one of the coldest places, dropping to 2°C.

Maximum temperatures remain cool along the eastern half of the country as well as the southern coastline and adjacent interior.

Warm conditions are expected across the central parts of the country, with hot conditions in the north-western parts of the Northern Cape and the North West, and very hot conditions along the West Coast.

Alexander Bay in the Northern Cape is expected to be one of the hottest places, with a high of 36°C.

Click here to see the specific forecast for your city over the next few days

In Gauteng, Pretoria will reach a high of 28°C while Johannesburg will reach a high of 26°C.

Bloemfontein is expected to reach a high of 29°C.

Along the coast, Cape Town is expected to reach a high of 29°C, while Port Elizabeth is expected to reach a high of 21°C, and Durban a high of 22°C.

