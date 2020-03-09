Weather update: Thundershowers to batter EC, KZN, warm conditions for rest of SA

Warm weather will persist for much of the country, while thundershowers are expected over the Eastern Cape and KwaZulu-Natal, according to the South African Weather Service.



Warnings

Runaway veld fires are expected over the northern interior of the Northern Cape.

Watches

Severe thunderstorms are expected in some places over the eastern half of the Eastern Cape as well as the southern parts of KwaZulu-Natal.

The weather in your province:

It will be a partly cloudy and warm day in Gauteng.

The expected UVB sunburn index is high.

Mpumalanga can expect morning fog patches, otherwise a partly cloudy and warm day is expected with isolated showers and thundershowers in the south.

Morning fog patches are expected over Limpopo's southern escarpment, otherwise it will be partly cloudy and warm.

It will be fine to partly cloudy and warm to hot in the North West.

The Free State will be fine to partly cloudy and warm with thundershowers in the south and east.

In the Northern Cape, it will be partly cloudy and warm to hot with thundershowers in the extreme south. Morning fog along the coast is expected. The wind along the coast will be light to moderate westerly to south-westerly.

Conditions in the Western Cape will be partly cloudy along the west coast where it will be cool, otherwise cloudy and warm to hot in the east where there will be afternoon isolated showers and thundershowers, but cool with rain and showers along the south coast.

The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong easterly to south-easterly but strong along the west coast. The expected UVB sunburn index is high.

The western half of the Eastern Cape will be cloudy and cool but warm in the north-east with light rain along the coast in the morning, otherwise scattered showers and thundershowers widespread in the south-east.

The wind along the coast will be light south-westerly.

The eastern half of the Eastern Cape can expect cloudy and cool conditions, but it will be warm in the south-east, otherwise scattered showers and thundershowers widespread south of the escarpment.

The wind along the coast will be moderate south-westerly.

KwaZulu-Natal will be fine and warm, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Isolated afternoon and evening showers are expected over the south and western parts but scattered over the extreme south.

The wind along the coast will be moderate north-easterly to easterly. The expected UVB sunburn index is moderate.

- Compiled by Kamva Somdyala