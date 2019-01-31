Weather update: Thunderstorms and fire danger predicted for Friday

Expect extremely high fire danger conditions in places over the north-central parts of the Northern Cape, the Cape Metropole and the Drakenstein Municipality of the Western Cape on Friday.
Severe thunderstorms are expected over the northern-eastern parts of the Eastern Cape, according to the
SA Weather Service.
Significant rainfall, leading to localised flooding, is expected in places over the Garden Route District and north-eastern Central Karoo on Saturday afternoon into the evening.
The weather in your region Gauteng will be partly cloudy and hot with isolated showers and thundershowers, but scattered in over the Highveld where it will be warm.
In
Mpumalanga, expect cloudy conditions in the east at first, with early morning fog patches. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy with isolated showers and thundershowers, except in the Lowveld, but scattered in the extreme south.
As for
Limpopo, partly cloudy and warm to hot weather conditions, with isolated showers and thundershowers, can be expected in the south. The North West will be hot in the west, otherwise partly cloudy and warm with isolated showers and thundershowers. It will be windy in places. Expect partly cloudy and warm conditions with scattered showers and thundershowers in the Free State. It will be windy in places.
Morning fog is expected along the
Northern Cape coast where it will be cool. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and warm to hot, but very hot in the north-central parts, with isolated showers and thundershowers in the east, but scattered in the extreme east. The wind along the coast will be moderate southerly becoming westerly in the afternoon.
The
Western Cape will be fine and hot to very hot in places over the west and south-western parts. Otherwise it will be mostly cloudy in the morning and warm but cool over the south-west and south coast. It will become partly cloudy over the interior in the afternoon. The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong south-easterly but easterly along the south coast. Expect cloudy and cool with isolated showers and thundershowers in the western half of the Eastern Cape, but scattered in the north. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh easterly. The eastern half of the Eastern Cape will be cloudy and cool to warm with scattered showers and thundershowers. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh easterly.
In
KwaZulu-Natal, expect morning fog over the interior. Otherwise, it will be cloudy and cool with scattered showers and thundershowers but isolated in the northeast. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh southerly to south-easterly. The temperature in your city Pretoria:
Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thundershowers
17°C /31°C
Johannesburg:
Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thundershowers
16°C /30°C
Vereeniging:
Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thundershowers
15°C /29°C
Mbombela:
Morning fog, otherwise partly cloudy with isolated showers and thundershowers
19°C /27°C
Polokwane:
Partly cloudy
18°C /29°C
Mahikeng:
Partly cloudy and windy with isolated showers and thundershowers
20°C /32°C
Vryburg:
Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thundershowers
20/32
Bloemfontein:
Windy in the morning, otherwise partly cloudy with scattered showers and thundershowers
18/25
Kimberley:
Windy in the morning, otherwise partly cloudy with scattered showers and thundershowers
20/28
Upington:
Partly cloudy with isolated thundershowers
22/38
Cape Town:
Fine
Wind: fresh to strong south-easterly
21/33
George:
Cloudy to partly cloudy
Wind: light to moderate easterly, becoming fresh in the afternoon
16/24
Port Elizabeth:
Cloudy with rain
Wind: Moderate to fresh easterly
18/23
East London:
Cloudy with rain
Wind: Moderate to fresh easterly
20/22
Durban:
Cloudy with scattered showers and thundershowers
Wind: Moderate to fresh southerly to south-easterly
19/ 23
Richards Bay:
Cloudy with isolated showers and thundershowers
Wind: Moderate southerly to south-easterly
21/26
Pietermaritzburg:
Morning fog, otherwise cloudy with scattered showers and thundershowers
18/23
