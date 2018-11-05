Weather Update: Thunderstorms expected for Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal

Severe thundershowers can be expected over parts of the north and the east of the country on Tuesday.

Watches

Severe thunderstorms are expected in places over the highveld areas of Mpumalanga and the western, southern and central parts of Limpopo as well as the extreme northern parts of KwaZulu-Natal.

High seas with wave heights from 6m to 7m are expected between Plettenberg Bay and Cannon Rocks in the morning spreading to Port Edward by the evening.

Special weather advisories

Light snowfall is expected along the Sneeuberg and Winterberg mountains overnight into the early hours of Tuesday morning.

Rain

Isolated showers and thundershowers can be expected in Gauteng, as well as in KwaZulu-Natal but widespread in the extreme north.

Widespread showers and thundershowers can be expected across Mpumalanga and Limpopo.

Rain and showers can be expected along the south and southwest coast of the Western Cape, as well as along the coast of the Eastern Cape, with afternoon showers expected in the extreme eastern parts of the North West and the extreme east of the Free State.

Temperatures

Minimum temperatures are expected to be cool to cold in the north, across the central interior, as well as along parts of the coast, while moderate conditions can be expected in the northeast.

Sutherland in the Northern Cape is expected to be one of the coldest places, dropping to -4°C.

Maximum temperatures remain cool across parts of the Western Cape, the Eastern Cape, and KwaZulu-Natal, and parts of the central interior, including the Little Karoo.

Warmer weather is predicted along the northern border and adjacent interior, including the North West and Mpumalanga.

Musina in Limpopo is expected to be one of the hottest places, with a maximum of 35°C.

In Gauteng, Pretoria will reach a high of 27°C while Johannesburg will reach a high of 26°C.

Bloemfontein will reach a high of 23°C.

Along the coast, Cape Town will reach a high of 17°C, while Port Elizabeth and Durban are expected to reach a high of 17°C.

