 

Weather Update: Thunderstorms expected for Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal

2018-11-05 19:51
(iStock)

(iStock)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Severe thundershowers can be expected over parts of the north and the east of the country on Tuesday.

Watches

Severe thunderstorms are expected in places over the highveld areas of Mpumalanga and the western, southern and central parts of Limpopo as well as the extreme northern parts of KwaZulu-Natal.

High seas with wave heights from 6m to 7m are expected between Plettenberg Bay and Cannon Rocks in the morning spreading to Port Edward by the evening.

Special weather advisories

Light snowfall is expected along the Sneeuberg and Winterberg mountains overnight into the early hours of Tuesday morning.

Rain

Isolated showers and thundershowers can be expected in Gauteng, as well as in KwaZulu-Natal but widespread in the extreme north. 

Widespread showers and thundershowers can be expected across Mpumalanga and Limpopo.

Rain and showers can be expected along the south and southwest coast of the Western Cape, as well as along the coast of the Eastern Cape, with afternoon showers expected in the extreme eastern parts of the North West and the extreme east of the Free State.

Temperatures 

Minimum temperatures are expected to be cool to cold in the north, across the central interior, as well as along parts of the coast, while moderate conditions can be expected in the northeast.

Sutherland in the Northern Cape is expected to be one of the coldest places, dropping to -4°C.

Maximum temperatures remain cool across parts of the Western Cape, the Eastern Cape, and KwaZulu-Natal, and parts of the central interior, including the Little Karoo.

Warmer weather is predicted along the northern border and adjacent interior, including the North West and Mpumalanga.

Musina in Limpopo is expected to be one of the hottest places, with a maximum of 35°C.

Click here to see the specific forecast for your city over the next few days

In Gauteng, Pretoria will reach a high of 27°C while Johannesburg will reach a high of 26°C.

Bloemfontein will reach a high of 23°C.

Along the coast, Cape Town will reach a high of 17°C, while Port Elizabeth and Durban are expected to reach a high of 17°C.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter

Read more on:    weather

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Crash in Joburg leaves 6 dead, 10 injured

2018-11-05 19:32

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Boeremag 'master bomb maker' says Leeuwkop prison rehabilitated him
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Bloubergstrand 20:03 PM
Road name: Otto Du Plessis

Cape Town 15:27 PM
Road name: METRO RAIL

More traffic reports
Lotto results for Saturday, November 3 2018-11-03 21:08 Click here for the full list of lottery results

Jobs in Cape Town [change area]

Jobs in Western Cape region

Reporting Accountant

Cape Town
Network Finance Professional / Prudential
R310 000.00 - R360 000.00 Per Year

SQL Reporter

Cape Town
Communicate Cape Town IT
R10 000.00 - R12 000.00 Per Month

HSE Manager

Cape Town
Tumaini Consulting
R550 000.00 - R650 000.00 Per Year

Browse more Cape Town jobs...
Register your CV...
Get Job alerts in your e-mail...
RECRUITERS – Advertise your jobs here

Property [change area]

There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 