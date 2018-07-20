 

Weather Update: Warm coastline, cooler interior

2018-07-20 19:19
A view of the sun setting at Sea Point beach in Cape Town. (News24)

The interior of the country is expected to be cool while it has been predicted that coastal regions will be warmer on Saturday. 

Temperatures

Minimum temperatures will be cold across the highveld, with cooler weather for the central interior of the country. The coastal areas are expected to experience moderate morning temperatures.

The coldest place will be Bethlehem in the Free State, dropping to a below-freezing -4°C.

Maximum temperatures remain cool to cold across most parts of the country and are expected to remain cool across the central interior.

Warmer conditions are expected along the East Coast, the coastline, and the West Coast, with hot conditions in the Alexander Bay region of the Northern Cape. 

The hottest place will be Alexander Bay in the Northern Cape, reaching a high of 33°C.

Pretoria and Bloemfontein will reach a high of 19°C, while Johannesburg is expected to reach a maximum of 17°C.

Along the coast, Cape Town will reach 22°C, while Port Elizabeth and Durban will both experience a high of 23°C.

