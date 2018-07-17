 

Weather Update: Warm conditions for Northern Cape and Western Cape coastlines

2018-07-17 18:58
(iStock)

(iStock)

Warm weather is expected along the coastline of the Northern Cape and the Western Cape on Wednesday.

Special Weather Advisories

Heat wave conditions with persistently high temperatures are expected along the northern coastal areas of Namakwa District in the Northern Cape until Thursday.

Rain

Limpopo is expected to be cloudy in the east with morning fog and drizzle patches along the escarpment.

The western half of the Eastern Cape is expected to have isolated light showers of rain west of Willowmore and Joubertina.

KwaZulu-Natal is expected to have showers and rain in the north east.

The rest of the country remains dry.

Temperatures

Minimum temperatures will be cold across most of the country and very cold conditions are expected for the central interior.

The coldest places will be Ladysmith in KwaZulu-Natal and Bethlehem in the Free State, both dropping to a below-freezing -2°C.

Maximum temperatures remain cool to cold across the central interior of the country.

Warm weather is expected along the coastlines and adjacent interior of the Northern Cape and Western Cape.

The hottest places will be Alexander Bay in the Northern Cape and Vredendal in the Western Cape, with a high of 30°C.

Click here to see the specific forecast for your city over the next few days

Pretoria will reach a high of 18°C, while Johannesburg is expected to reach 16°C and a maximum of 17°C is expected in Bloemfontein.

Along the coast, Cape Town will reach 26°C, while Port Elizabeth will experience 25°C and Durban can expect a maximum of 23°C.

There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
