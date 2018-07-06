Weather Update: Warm temperatures along the Western Cape coastline

What To Read Next

A view of the sun setting at Sea Point beach in Cape Town. (News24)

Hot temperatures are expected along the West Coast and further down the Western Cape coastline, while the rest of the country is expected to experience cool weather on Saturday.

Warning

Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over the northern parts of the Northern Cape coast.

Rain

Isolated showers can be expected in the Tzaneen region in Limpopo.

The rest of the country remains dry.

Temperatures

Minimum temperatures will be cool across the country and cold conditions are expected over the central interior.

The coldest place will be Bloemfontein in the Free State and Graaff-Reinet in the Eastern Cape, dropping to a below-freezing -3°C.

Maximum temperatures remain cool across most of the country. Cold weather conditions are expected across the central interior. Warm weather is expected along the West Coast and further down along the Western Cape coastline.

Alexander Bay in the Northern Cape will experience the hottest weather, with a high of 29°C.

Pretoria and Bloemfontein are expected to experience a maximum of 17°C, while Johannesburg is expected to reach a cool 14°C.

Along the coastal regions, Cape Town will reach a high of 25°C, while Port Elizabeth will reach a maximum of 23°C and Durban will reach a maximum of 22°C.

